Do you remember your first time? Was it exciting? Were you nervous? Did you just want to get it over with?

One of the most wonderful of the many wonderful features of the Litopia Colony is The Lab, where writers can go to experiment with their writing in a safe space. Mutual exchange of ideas and feedback given and received freely is the utopia we came to Litopia to find, right?

But it can be scary too. We thrive on the praise, but we need it to be sincere. We want honesty, but we don’t want to be hurt.

I waited over a month before plucking up the courage to post my writing in The Lab, even though it was the very reason I had joined Litopia. I’d been working on my novel for two years and thought I had finished. I just needed some readers to tell me how great it was. Except what if they thought it was terrible?

So, I settled into the Colony, joined in some discussions, and discovered that other writers could be quirky-in-a-good-way. Like me. And nothing like me at the same time.

I read up on the Litopia Method before having a go at several critiques of other writers’ work. The first piece I looked at was jaw-droppingly good, and I instantly started to doubt my own abilities. But I found the process enjoyable and felt privileged to contribute to the development of some amazing stories. I also looked at other people’s critiques to get an idea of things. I thought I knew what I was letting myself in for by the time I took the plunge. I posted the opening chapter of my masterpiece and waited.

I didn’t have to wait long; my first critique came back quickly. So I read it quickly. Too quickly.

I almost cried. In an instant I decided I had failed, and I should delete the whole thing.

Luckily, I didn’t. I took a deep breath and got over myself. Then I read the critique again and realised that it was actually rather kind and incredibly helpful – probably the most motivating advice I have ever received.

There’s a negative bias in most of us humans to only see that small piece of criticism whilst overlooking the praise being heaped upon us. It’s a hard lesson not to misinterpret constructive comments as telling us we are worthless. We need to to let critiques spur us on rather than stop us in our tracks.

The crits I’ve received since have been more positive than mixed and nothing really out-and-out negative. Of course, there may have been readers who have taken one look at my first page and thought good grief, that’s terrible and not said anything – thank you for keeping it to yourself if so.

I’ve saved all the critiques I’ve received so far. Occasionally, if I’m floundering with self-doubt, I like to read them to know that some people enjoy what I write.

These eight words seem to be, as Pete says, a “cookie,” (on page 1!)

This paragraph was very poignant.

Makes me want to read on

I was totally drawn in and loved it. Never once skipped ahead or lost interest.

The depiction of the 1970s is pitch-perfect

For the most part I forgot I was meant to be critiquing and just let myself be carried along

I’m immersed in the story

You’ve touched my heart deeply so many times

It’s a masterpiece in coming-of-age fiction

This, I predict will get published

I remember the less positive feedback too, but the comments about too much backstory (‘backstory with ADHD’), too much passive voice (‘the passive voice is not your friend’), and lack of focus (‘are you sure this is where your story starts?’) are designed to be helpful, not hurtful.

Several months on, thanks to both the kick of the constructive and the encouragement of praise, my novel is a whole new shape and better than I ever thought it could be. It still might it not be good enough, but it’s getting closer. And I’m eternally grateful for that very first crit.

So how was it for you?

Did your first critique inspire you or discourage you? Or a little of both?

If you are happy to share your experience, please do so in the comments below.