I’m delighted to give you an early peek into this year’s Litopia Book Club selections, together with relevant purchase links. It’s a particularly strong and carefully-selected list, and as you’ll know if you’ve attended one of Jason’s riotous Zoom sessions, a good time can be guaranteed for all!

February

Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison

Funny, biting, sweet, and ultimately inspiring, bestselling author Jonathan Evison’s coming-of-age novel evokes the lives of working class people with compassion and honesty.

Find out more… UK / USA

March

The Toymakers by Robert Dinsdale

An enchanting, magical novel set in a mysterious toyshop – perfect for fans of Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus, Stephanie Garber’s Caraval and Jessie Burton’s The Miniaturist.

Find out more… UK / USA

April

Boy’s Life by Robert McCammon

An Alabama boy’s innocence is shaken by murder and madness in the 1960s South in this novel by the New York Times–bestselling author of Swan Song.

Find out more… UK / USA

May

All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells

A murderous android discovers itself in All Systems Red, a tense science fiction adventure that interrogates the roots of consciousness through Artificial Intelligence.

Find out more… UK / USA

June

Blue Angel: A Novel by Francine Prose

“Screamingly funny … Blue Angel culminates in a sexual harassment hearing that rivals the Salem witch trials.” —USA Today

Find out more… UK / USA

July

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The spectacular new novel from the bestselling author of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, ‘one of our greatest living authors’ (New York Magazine)

Find out more… UK / USA

August

The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle

Experience one of the most enduring classics of the twentieth century and the book that The Atlantic has called “one of the best fantasy novels ever.”

Find out more… UK / USA

September

The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse

“To dive into a Wodehouse novel is to swim in some of the most elegantly turned phrases in the English language.”―Ben Schott

Find out more… UK / USA