I'm delighted to give you an early peek into this year's Litopia Book Club selections, together with relevant purchase links.
February
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Funny, biting, sweet, and ultimately inspiring, bestselling author Jonathan Evison’s coming-of-age novel evokes the lives of working class people with compassion and honesty.
March
The Toymakers by Robert Dinsdale
An enchanting, magical novel set in a mysterious toyshop – perfect for fans of Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus, Stephanie Garber’s Caraval and Jessie Burton’s The Miniaturist.
April
Boy’s Life by Robert McCammon
An Alabama boy’s innocence is shaken by murder and madness in the 1960s South in this novel by the New York Times–bestselling author of Swan Song.
May
All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells
A murderous android discovers itself in All Systems Red, a tense science fiction adventure that interrogates the roots of consciousness through Artificial Intelligence.
June
Blue Angel: A Novel by Francine Prose
“Screamingly funny … Blue Angel culminates in a sexual harassment hearing that rivals the Salem witch trials.” —USA Today
July
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
The spectacular new novel from the bestselling author of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, ‘one of our greatest living authors’ (New York Magazine)
August
The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle
Experience one of the most enduring classics of the twentieth century and the book that The Atlantic has called “one of the best fantasy novels ever.”
September
The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse
“To dive into a Wodehouse novel is to swim in some of the most elegantly turned phrases in the English language.”―Ben Schott
