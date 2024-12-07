When I was eight years old, I auditioned for a part in my school’s Christmas play, Christmas is Cancelled! Despite being a shy child, I loved singing and role-playing and my timidity was overridden by the thought of getting to experience my dream of performing on stage.

The audition took place in the school hall at lunchtime. The part I wanted was that of the Ice Queen, the main villain. As I stood in the line of girls on the stage, I remember feeling incredibly nervous as I gazed out onto the rows of assembled children who were waiting to audition for other parts.

We’d been asked to prepare a Christmas song, and I’d chosen Jingle Bells. When my turn arrived, I sang the well-known words competently enough, but I knew even as I was halfway through that I wasn’t doing anything that would make me stand out. In desperation, as the end of the song drew close, I decided to just go for it.

In a one-horse open sleigh!!! I belted out, ending on a drawn-out high note. Talk about diva.

But you know what? I got the part. Sometimes it pays to take yourself out of your comfort zone (something I’ve learned when going for my writing goals too). Of course, it helped that I was the strongest reader in the class and could be relied upon to learn my lines, conscientious child that I was. But let’s brush over that.

Rehearsals were interesting. The head of drama just happened to be my class teacher, and she was a sharp, no-nonsense woman who took her job very seriously. I remember a session in the studio one morning, when we were rehearsing the scene where the Ice Queen’s plans are thwarted. I had to run forward, screaming my rage at the top of my lungs. And I had to do it in front of my classmates, including the boy I had a crush on, and my embarrassment manifested itself in a giggling fit every time I opened my mouth. A stern word from Mrs. C, which included a threat to get one of the year six girls to take over my role, soon sobered me.

In another rehearsal session, I was practising the Ice Queen’s solo. Mrs. C wanted it sung in a growly, hateful, downright evil voice. The lyrics went something like this:

North south east and west

Four corners I possess

I am the one and only

Force of winter

My icy spell is cast

No Christmas Day at last

The world has felt

The only force of winter

Over and over again we practised it, until my voice was hoarse and my throat was raw. It took the intervention of another member of staff to encourage Mrs. C to allow me to sing in my normal voice, much to her clear chagrin.

Then the big night arrived. The hall was full to the brim with rows of parents, including my own dear Mom and Dad. Backstage, there was an excited buzz as we prepared for the curtain to rise. Then the first notes of the piano could be heard and a hush descended over us.

My costume was amazing – so good that it allowed me to truly embody the character of the wicked queen, dispelling all nerves. Because when I wore it, I was no longer shy, awkward Claire. I was the Ice Queen. It was a sparkly pale-blue and white lacy dress, almost like a wedding gown. It flowed in layers down to my glittery, silver platform shoes. The outfit was completed with a high silver crown. I was majestic. I was evil. I was, quite frankly, a bitch.

I was her.

And, together with my minions, I was ready to kidnap Santa and destroy the dreams of all the spoiled brats of the world.

Mwah-ha-ha-ha-ha!!!