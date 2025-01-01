About a year ago I was visiting at a friend’s house and noticed they had a book table.

It’s literally what it says – a table of any size you happen to have, on which you throw a random assortment of ancient dog-eared friends, shiny new acquisitions, and in our case, books unpacked from deep storage that we haven’t seen for decades – in itself quite a pleasure.

This is not for the TikTok folk, there’s little to no prestige in it. It’s mostly just for you.

And what a thrill it is… There they are, in all their dusky allure, inviting you to pick up, flip through, and move on when you feel like it.

It’s analog-style browsing, and it feels so frickin’ good for your mind!

Do you have a book table? And what’s on it today, pray?