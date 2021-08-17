I’ve discovered a number of things to do with cloth serviettes which in today’s age we seldom use. Personally, I don’t use them anymore because I tend to look upon them with suspicion; as being unhygienic, just like cloth handkerchiefs.

One gets a sense of nausea, a feeling of disdain in having to re-use something already used once- It’s not done to use something more than once anymore.

And that’s how I’ve come to the point I feel awkward, uncomfortable in using cloth serviettes, especially if they are made of rough material that has to match a tablecloth of heavy tartan fibre.

Looking at my cloth serviettes and cloth handkerchiefs I get the sensation that time, lots of time has just flown by and, no matter what, none of us are able to stop it in any way. To make amends I’ve decided, like money, to be more aware of how I spend it and how I am to make every moment count.

So, I’m quite pleased with myself to note that while watching some of my favourite detective stories on TV, in a few days I have, with my cloth serviettes and handkerchiefs, sewn together a cushion cover for my office chair, a pillow-case for an odd-sized pillow I can never find a cover for, and lots of pouches filled with lavender picked form the garden to make my wardrobes and cupboards smell nice.

Time goes by, so do objects and their uses and therefore are thrown away – unless of course you find ways of recycling these things fished out from days gone by – and in doing so kid yourself you have stopped time.

Time moves on relentlessly and with speed. That’s why, so as not to feel a prey in its hands, you must challenge it, and leave a sign somewhere in its infinity – a sign made – one stitch at a time.