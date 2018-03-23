Window for Pop-Up Submissions closing soon…

Of Headscarves & Hymens: A Candid Conversation With Mona Eltahawy

Bruised, Defiant – Just Don’t Try Rescuing Her

Netanya by Dror Burstein

Everything – everything in one book

The Viral Mind of Susan Blackmore

What Is Consciousness? Not What You Think
Three Faces of War – Very Special Forces

It Takes Heroism To Fight A War. But Even More Courage Not To.

The World’s Deadliest Country

Welcome To The Land Where Time Goes Backwards

The Year of Writing Dangerously

Are you being too careful with your writing?
Susan Greenfield - Baroness of the Brain

Susan Greenfield – Baroness of the Brain

Love Her or Loathe Her, Just Don’t Ignore What This Top Scientist Is Saying About Your Brain

Seven Pretty Deadly Manuscript Sins

Most Submissions I See Commit At Least One of These Avoidable Mistakes

Almost Dead by Assaf Gavron

Best of Enemies

The Loneliness of the Short Story Writer

Why Is There Not A Poem On The Back Of Every Till Receipt, Flash Fiction On Every Sandwich Wrapper?

Human Parts by Orly Castel-Bloom

Making Nonsense of It All
Three Faces of War – The Assassin

What Really Happened In Sarajevo On That June Day A Hundred Years Ago

The Love of Money

We Have Exalted Making Money To Be The Only Thing That Has Any Value

Dan Rather Speaks Out

The Zelig of American History

Zelig's problem is that he has absolutely no identity he can call his own

Burning Books

Talking Great, Good, Bad and Very Bad Books

From the latest débuts to classic literature, Burning Books separates the smoking from the singeworthy.  Hosted by Eric Beck Rubin.

I Pity the Poor Immigrant by Zachary Lazar

Gangsters in the Desert

Interview with Todd Hasak-Lowy

Netanya, Hebrew Literature, Deformed and reformed writing

Netanya by Dror Burstein

Human Parts by Orly Castel-Bloom

The Debriefer

The Debriefer

The Inside Scoop On Publishing Poop.

Hot cases & burning issues.  If you’re not Debriefed, you’re not on the beam!

The Scorpion & The Fox

The Litigious Atticus Finch

Thoughts & Prayers

The Rise & Fall of Harvey Weinstein

The real Harvey is fearful, paranoid, and hates being touched (when fully dressed)

Loggers & Wiseguys

Resolute Forest Products Is A Big Fat Bully