27. Othello After finishing this play I picked up my notepad and wrote, ‘OMFG, what just happened?’ I had soooo many questions!

And all of them were to Iago, for whom I simply didn’t have enough epithets. I mean, I know he was miffed that Cassius got the promotion he’d been after, but to then KILL THEM ALL? I mean, WTF dude? And I just couldn’t get my head around why it was even necessary? Because if he was so smart and silver-tongued he could manipulate anyone into believing whatever he wanted, then how come he wasn’t higher up the ladder anyway?

Couldn’t he have easily talked his way into a better job? So why this one, why Othello? Plus, he was clearly EVIL in big, red, flaming letters, yet no-one ever noticed even the teensiest character flaw in him.

He got called ‘honest Iago’ thirteen times. I know, I counted. Was it one of those things where, once he got going, he became hooked on the power of it all? And then he just pushed it as far as it could go, even to the point of killing his own wife? I mean, was there a plan? How did he think this was going to end? I was completely gob-smacked. 10/10

Still wobbly in my boots, I moved onto the Scottish play. 28. Macbeth This started well. Everything seemed to be bumbling along nicely. But then three witches jumped out at Macbeth and prophesied he’d be made Thane of Cawdor (no, not Mordor; although I always heard Gandalf rolling his r’s in my head when I read this), and after that he’d become King. As soon as the witches had finished cackling, Macbeth got told that, without lifting a finger, he’d literally just become Thane of Cawdor (say it with me, Corrrrrrrdorrrrrr).



But they did, for a bit. And then she got all guilt-ridden and weird, and he became, frankly, genocidal.So one minute the minions were saying, ‘poor Macbeth, he was so cut up about King Duncan,’ and two pages later everyone just referred to him as ‘the tyrant’.And I honestly wondered why he wanted the job in the first place, as he was so crap at Kinging?I did, however, love the discovery that all the witches had beards – WHY HAD NO ONE TOLD ME THIS BEFORE?

Which rather begs the question of why he felt the need to then race home and murder the King? And under his own roof, too, cos that's not suspicious at all, nooooo.Up to this point, there'd been no hint that Macca and his wife were about to flip their lids and turn into total psychopaths.But they did, for a bit. And then she got all guilt-ridden and weird, and he became, frankly, genocidal.So one minute the minions were saying, 'poor Macbeth, he was so cut up about King Duncan,' and two pages later everyone just referred to him as 'the tyrant'.And I honestly wondered why he wanted the job in the first place, as he was so crap at Kinging?I did, however, love the discovery that all the witches had beards – WHY HAD NO ONE TOLD ME THIS BEFORE?I can't help thinking that Shakespeare might have had problems with some particularly burly and intransigent cast-members, and was forced to write that bit in. And the play had many fabulously memorable lines, from the old, 'Double, double, toil and trouble,' to 'Is this a dagger which I see before me?' and, of course, the one that's not about a dog, 'Out, damned spot! out, I say!' I was very taken with, 'By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.' Because it felt so …Yoda. And there were some hidden gems, like this description of the world quickening into dusk: 'Light thickens; and the crow makes wings to th'rooky wood: good things of day begin to droop and drowse; whiles night's black agents to their preys do rouse.' Not as good as I hoped, but a solid 5/10

And then I hit this mentalist. If I thought Iago and Macca had issues, then Lear wrote the book on them.