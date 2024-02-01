We are back from a river cruise down the Danube from Budapest to Bucharest. Well, what did we see?

We were amazed at the people who are beathing; that is, the air of freedom. New entrepreneurial enterprises have opened up—many businesses started by people under forty. In fact, our program director on our Viking cruise ship is from Hungary and he gave us a fascinating recent history of growing up at the tail end of communist rule and how he and his family have prospered since then. One thing they love, can you believe it now that they are members of the EU, is to be able to travel freely within the zone, or hell, go on Holiday to America or elsewhere! His grandparents (gone now), NEVER had the freedom or economic ability to travel outside Hungary.

We loved the Victorian architecture and found it interesting, or sad perhaps by the contrast with Soviet-style buildings and their drab housing and government buildings, especially in Bucharest, Romania. Third pic is Soviet-style housing…

It was impressive to see in Belgrade, Serbia, (and some recent ones in Bucharest) a new industrial park springing up with modern buildings made of glass like we see in London, New York and elsewhere. There’s a new Microsoft building in Belgrade! Oh, and in many old Eastern Soviet-block countries, yes, Mc’Donalds and Starbucks (saw an Arby’s too-oh my). First three pics in Belgrade, third one Bucharest:

In Bulgaria and Romania we found many small towns we travelled through on bus during our shore excursions nearly abandoned. That is because after the fall of communism so many left their farm collectives for either the cities or other countries for economic advancement. So if you are looking for nearly free houses, there are plenty.

We indulged in the local cuisine, (especially for our dinners on board the long ship) as we passed through each country; although Linda does not like Goulash. I loved it!

Loved the ancient history and the fortresses (many started by the Romans, others by the Ottomans).

Loved shows exhibited by locals in their traditional garb dancing and singing.

In Croatia, while the tour went to see yet another church (Oy, we couldn’t take another one) we had the option of waiting in a pub while the group circled around. The owner was in his thirties and had local Croatian brew!

And, oh my, so many now speak a little bit of English. Two 17 year olds from a local school in Bulgaria gave us a talk. Where they were only allow to learn Bulgarian and Russian in the past (Bulgarians say the Russians stole from their language), now are allowed to study other languages and guess what? Yes, most learn English, and some learn English and yet another language. I can barely speak English. In fact, in Bulgaria, they have replaced many signs with English under the Bulgarian.

What a spectacular trip we had. It took us, because of the time differential with Hawaii (12 hours with central Europe and 13 with Romania and Bulgaria), almost four days to recuperate. But here we are at the horse show in Croatia where we drank the local plum brandy! Delicious… Wink wink…