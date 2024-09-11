Come over here for a moment, would you?

But be careful of the edge of the table, it’s rather sharp.

Good. Now you can see things from my side of the desk.

That towering pile you see in front of you? It’s what some unkind publishing folk call “the slush pile”. Yes, most of it’s digital these days – but it makes no difference. Whether etched by electrons or penned on paper, it’s still the good old slush pile. Every hopeful manuscript in it exhibits one – frequently more – of the following terminal mistakes.

All of them are easily avoidable. Shall we take a look?

1. Don’t Be Boring!

As a writer, it is your primary responsibility to interest the reader. The majority of submissions we see fail at this: they are simply not interesting enough to hold the reader’s attention.

This is usually a consequence of the writer’s inability to produce compelling prose: writing that excites a deep emotional response.

Today’s attention-challenged reader needs constant encouragement to keep turning the page. It’s your duty and obligation as a writer to keep the reader doing exactly that. (How do you know if you’re succeeding? Simple. That’s what Litopia’s Lab is for!)

2. Failure to Understand “Point of View”

Understanding “Point of View” really isn’t rocket science. It’s actually a fundamental writing skill, without which you have no claim to be taken seriously as an author. So learn it… use it… and move on.

3. Don’t Be Derivative

Too many manuscripts we see are insipid, lifeless imitations of some other writer’s work. Give an agent something that twinkles with the fresh dew of originality, and you may just find that those sparkles turn into diamonds.

4. Don’t Be Afraid Of “The Big Idea”

Most commercially-successful books have, at their core, a “Big Idea” – a powerful, original, enticing concept capable of seizing the reader’s attention and engaging their mind – and emotions.

Aspiring writers are often intimidated by Big Ideas.

Too often, they feel pressured to deliver something that nicely fits within an agent’s shopping list. But in reality, that’s not how bestsellers actually happen.

Big Ideas are sexy! They get the publishing business wildly excited. They open doors for newcomers. And they earn big money, too.

5. Don’t Neglect Your Craft

A great concert pianist will typically practice for about four hours a day. How much time do you spend honing your craft?

Too many writers assume that, after a certain point, they have no further need to improve themselves or their writing skills. Yet what sets a good writer apart from the rest is their virtuoso use of the craft.

The price you pay to achieve writing mastery is your willingness to commit to regular, joyful practice.

6. Don’t Hide Your Talent

It’s amazing how often I’ve seen opening chapters that don’t adequately showcase the best of that particular writer’s talent.

If you have a flair for dialogue, show it! If you can bring tears to the reader’s eyes, do it! If you’re a demon at plotting, start plotting from page one!

If you spend the first three chapters writing yourself into the narrative, and only hit your peak by page fifty, don’t expect anyone in a busy agent’s office to notice your submission. It is vital to front-load your talent. Understand where your writing strengths lie, and make sure you put them on full display, from the very first page.

7. Don’t Give Up!

“Nobody knows anything,” wrote William Goldman in his wonderful book Adventures In The Screen Trade. “Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what’s going to work.”

This is as true of publishing as it is of movies. If publishers or agents are unsure about a submission, their natural tendency is to play safe, and pass. Rejection is the default position for publishers: it’s safe. No-one was ever sacked for not spotting JK Rowling.

So don’t become discouraged when you encounter rejection. Which you will – a lot. It’s just how my business operates.

Sadly, persistent rejection can freeze the creative soul of a writer. A successful writer is one who has developed a resilient approach to weathering rejection (as in writing, so in life: resilience is such an under-rated personal attribute).

How to do this? Speak to your compatriots. Confide, let off steam, rage, reconfigure – and plot your next move. We have plenty of spaces for this inside the Colony.

Written with love – and with deep respect for what you do!