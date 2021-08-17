Lady Brimstone-Smedley bought two female parrots, Polly and Dolly, but was shocked to discover they kept shouting out rude and inappropriate remarks. She sought advice from her parish priest about curing them of this embarrassing habit. The priest was mortified at the things the parrots were shouting.

Polly squawked, “Do you fancy some hanky-panky?”

Dolly screeched, “Would you risk it for a biscuit?”

The priest explained that he had two male parrots, Cain and Abel. He kept them together in a cage and had taught them to use rosary beads, say prayers, and make good and holy incantations. He advised her to bring the two females to his house so they could learn these wholesome practices from his parrots.

The next day, she took her parrots to the priest’s house and was delighted to observe the two males. They were passing rosary beads through their claws and had turned their eyes to heaven.

Cain prayed, “Hear us when we call to thee.”

Abel responded, “We beseech thee to heed our prayers.”

The priest placed Polly and Dolly in their cage.

Polly squawked, “Let’s have a bit of slap and tickle!”

Dolly screeched, “Give us a kiss, you saucy sausage!”

Cain and Able stopped praying and gazed open mouthed at Polly and Dolly, then Cain exclaimed, “Throw away these bloomin’ beads, Able! Our prayers have been answered.”