I’d now hit the stage where I was half enjoying this challenge and half wishing I hadn’t told everyone I was gonna do it. There were expectations, and I’m never good with those. But I knew many of the famous plays were on their way, so that was good.

14. The Merchant of Venice

Sadly, I was completely unprepared for the impact of this one. It was an odd, uncomfortable, and disturbing play to read in the current climate, with racism very firmly at its core.

First, we had a time when charging interest on moneylending was regarded as a sin by the Catholic Church. However, the Jewish people weren’t allowed to own land or work in government, and most craft guilds wouldn’t accept them. So moneylending was pretty much the only occupation left.

Then there was Antonio – depicted as a saint of a man in the rest of the play – who openly spat on and abused Shylock for the double ‘sins’ of being Jewish and a moneylender. So, just a knobhead then. It should come as no surprise that Shylock hated Knobby Mc Knobhead back, with an unflinching passion.

Although painted as a greedy, mean-spirited, Scrooge-like character, Shylock still got the best speech in the whole play: –

‘He hath disgraced me, and hinder’d me half a million; laught at my losses, mockt at my gains, scorn’d my nation, thwarted my bargains, cooled my friends, heated mine enemies; and what’s his reason? I am a Jew.

Hath not a Jew eyes? hath not a Jew hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions? fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, heal’d by the same means, warm’d and cool’d by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is?

If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us do we not die? and if you wrong us, shall we not revenge? If we are like you in the rest, we will resemble you in that.’

Great stuff, right? But this led to a crap bargain for both parties and the whole ‘pound of flesh’ thing kicked off.

As for the other main character, Portia, I was completely flummoxed. I’d genuinely no idea why she dressed as a man to go and be both prosecuting counsel and judge (no conflict of interest there then) in the Shylock/Antonio showdown.

And then Shylock was forced to convert to Christianity. Jeeeeesus! (see what I did there?)

3/10 because WTAF?

And then, oh joy, another frigging Henry. But I figured one of them must be good, right? And this one took me by surprise.

15. Henry IV part 1

It struck me that any play kicking off with a King saying, ‘well, everything’s peaceful here; let’s bugger off and assault the holy land’ will invariably include a messenger bouncing in from the side, muttering, ‘yeah, but there’s trouble out west’. Obvs.

And, of course, after that, all the usual ho hum.

But then I encountered Sir John Falstaff, who crops up in so many of the plays he got his own opera. Probably the first spin-off star, ever.

And, due mainly to the presence of said Falstaff, I learned more inventive insults than I thought possible. I made a list.

You got the usual adjective/noun pairings:

Fat-kidney’d rascal

Whoreson caterpillar

Bacon-fed knave (what did bacon do?)

Gorbellied knave

Fat chuff

Frosty-spirited rogue

Pagan rascal

Mad-headed ape

Clay-brain’d guts

Dried neat’s tongue

Naughty varlet (is there another kind?)

Gray iniquity (my new nickname)

Smiling pick-thanks

Base news-monger

Sneak cup

Soused Gurnet

Hot termagant

Then some that didn’t seem that offensive:

Lack-brain

Cuckoo

Sheath

Bow-case

Tailor’s yard

Eel-skin

Reverend vice

Father ruffian

Vanity in years

Stock-fish

Trunk of humours

Foot land-raker

Long-staff sixpenny striker

Bed-presser (?)

And my particular favourite: A bunch of radish (just, why?)

Then some with a bit more bite to them:

Bull’s-pizzle

Whoreson round man

Vile standing tuck

Old white-bearded Satan

Bolting-hutch of beastliness

Swoll’n parcel of dropsies

Huge bombard of sack

Stuft cloakbag of guts

Villainous, abominable misleader of youth

Whoreson, obscene, greasy tallow-keech

I rather liked the oddly specific: Roasted Manningtree ox with the pudding in his belly.

And a special shout-out should go to the rather wonderful: Mad mustachio purple-headed malt-worm. That’s a species that could give a Tardigrade a run for its money in the category of just plain weird.

But if none of those took your fancy, there’s always this mouthful: Leathern-jerkin, crystal-button, nott-pated, agate-ring, puke-stocking, caddies-garter, smooth-tongue, Spanish-pouch.

3/10 because Falstaff.

I sneaked a look at the next few pages and realised I was nowhere near done with the Henrys. But, on the upside, my repertoire of cuss words was getting hugely extended, so perhaps it was win-win after all.