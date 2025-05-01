Muse tries not to subscribe to the idea of karma. Conman, thief, and wielder of bardic magic, he’s done more than enough to warrant a karmic backhand.

When the King of Crock Mallet is kidnapped and civil war begins to brew, Muse is in the wrong place at the wrong time. To make matters worse, an ancient enemy threatens to enslave the world. Only Muse can stop it, but to do so he must overcome his selfish desires and use his magic for the greater good.