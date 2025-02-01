Litopia’s Book Club, run by @Jason, is an unmissable monthly event.

There are – happily – lots of book clubs around. But none like ours. Quite simply, it’s a club run by writers for writers – so the perspective is altogether different. We’re looking at the monthly choice with both readers’ and writers’ eyes.

But this is no tedious symposium… Yes, we’ll dismember some of the most successful writers’ prose. But that’s just the start. With the wit and wine flowing in abundance, Litopia’s Book Club will be the most fun you’ve ever had on Zoom. Indubitably.

This year‘s program will be a total blast – watch Jason introduce it here, and the programme is below.