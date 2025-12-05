An Impossible Dream

After 65 Decembers

By Michael James Treacy

.

In August, he smiled

at the memories

of 65 Decembers,

and put away his razor.

.

Throughout September,

October, November

and into December

the beard became luxurious

with the texture of cotton wool,

showing every variant

from peppered grey

to cumulous white.

.

The ruddy complexion,

jovial disposition,

and expanded waistline

where already his

by right of genes,

a penchant for English ale,

and a passion for bulked-up curries.

.

Flair with a tenon saw

ensured a serviceable sleigh,

and a hard-won pension

provided sacks full of presents,

brand new wellies,

and a funny red suit and hat.

.

Although they wouldn’t

keep their antlers on,

two Great Danes made

passable stand-in reindeer,

.

and his grandchildren,

who were taller than Munchkins

though smaller than Oompa-Loompas,

made charming, mischievous elves,

.

but how to visit

eight billion people

in just one night?

