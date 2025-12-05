.
In August, he smiled
at the memories
of 65 Decembers,
and put away his razor.
.
Throughout September,
October, November
and into December
the beard became luxurious
with the texture of cotton wool,
showing every variant
from peppered grey
to cumulous white.
.
The ruddy complexion,
jovial disposition,
and expanded waistline
where already his
by right of genes,
a penchant for English ale,
and a passion for bulked-up curries.
.
Flair with a tenon saw
ensured a serviceable sleigh,
and a hard-won pension
provided sacks full of presents,
brand new wellies,
and a funny red suit and hat.
.
Although they wouldn’t
keep their antlers on,
two Great Danes made
passable stand-in reindeer,
.
and his grandchildren,
who were taller than Munchkins
though smaller than Oompa-Loompas,
made charming, mischievous elves,
.
but how to visit
eight billion people
in just one night?
