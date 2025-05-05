While my first novel is tentatively making its way towards agents who already have too much to read, I’ve been wondering which other slush-piles might need feeding, and I’ve discovered the wonderful world of literary magazines.

‘Where have you been?’ I hear you say. ‘Everyone else has been doing lit mags forever.’

Maybe so, but I’m a late developer in many ways, and it’s all new to me, folks.

So, I wanted to share my wide-eyed joy at being late to the party.

Firstly, as a reader, I’ve found some real gems. Micro and Flash Fiction that hits hard and stays with you. Short short stories for a lunchtime read and longer short stories for more languid sittings.

These communities of writers, readers and editors seem a whole lot more accessible and inclusive than the gatekept world of traditional publishing. And while I’d still like to go through those gates one day, I’m turning my hand to short-form fiction meanwhile.

There are thousands of lit mags out there, and most accept simultaneous submissions, so there’s nothing stopping me blanket-bombing. Except that it’s not in my nature. Only a few select journals have had the pleasure of my stories so far.

I got my first lit mag rejection this morning, and honestly, it was one of the nicest emails I’ve ever had. Not just a rejection, but valuable feedback from an experienced editor who had taken the time to understand my work and offer ideas for revision.

My aim is for publication credits for my writing CV. Even though some magazines pay, that’s not what it’s about for me and it doesn’t influence my choice of where I read or submit to.

Here’s an inexhaustive list of a few of my favourites so far:

Mslexia

A print and online magazine which publishes fiction, poetry and non-fiction by women writers. The standard is very high, and the quality of the stories reflects this.

Submissions are free to subscribers, and the subscription is good value. I get the print version delivered, and the quality of the paper and print is top class – it smells so good!

They also have a subscribers’ only area of the website with discussions and craft seminars, etc. Like a lot of places, they also run paid-for courses, which I’m sure are good, but aimed at people with more spare time and money than me.

I’ve submitted a few pieces for their upcoming themed showcase. I don’t expect them to be published, but the process was enjoyable, and I’ll keep on submitting to Mslexia – because why not?

TSS Publishing – https://theshortstory.co.uk/

This is an online magazine with short stories and flash of a high quality. Reading times are stated which is helpful to know for tea-break reads.

They publish short stories between 1,001 and 3,000 words, and flash fiction between 100-1,000 as well as creative non-fiction up to 4,000 or 800 for flash CNF.

Their submission window closes at the end of June but will reopen later in the year. In the time between, they run the Cambridge Prize for short stories and flash fiction.

The editor, Rupert, is the one who sent me the lovely email this morning. His helpful advice might help me shape-up my story for publication elsewhere, and I’ll work on something new to send to TSS at a later date.

There is no submission fee, but the voluntary tip jar is worth contributing to for those who can. Likewise, the Cambridge Prize is entry by voluntary donation and the prize money is a share of the proceeds donated. I love this approach.

Flash Fiction Magazine

An online magazine which publishes 365 stories a year. I’ve been enjoying my daily fix of these great stories for a couple of weeks now.

Maximum 1,000 words, and submission is free. When you submit, you can sign up to an authors’ only area of the website with helpful articles and videos on craft and publication tips. I’ve submitted already more for these bonuses than expecting to be published.

The editor sends encouraging emails with an approachable vibe, and it’s clear he does it all for the love of it.

Fiction on the Web

Long-running online literary magazine with stories of very high quality. They also publish audio. Word count is between 1,000 and 10,000.

They encourage reader-writer engagement with a comments section for each story – all positive from what I’ve seen.

I haven’t submitted anything to them yet, but as a reader, I’ve found some brilliant stories.

The editor not only manages the magazine in his free time, but also has put together a wonderfully detailed, ranked list of other lit mags which I’m now working my way through. Find it here: Fish List

Folding Rock

I had always hoped my Welsh birth certificate would come in handy one day, and here it is, a magazine for writers living or born in Wales, or with some other Welsh connection in their writing. It’s print and online, and the second issue is recently out.

Submissions appear to be loosely themed, and they are looking for pieces between 2,000 and 4,000 words. They’re holding an online Q&A about submissions next week, so I shall find out more.

Although it’s a very young magazine, it has the feel of something already established. I’m hoping to submit something here in future.

The Passionfruit Review

My favourite online poetry magazine, dedicated to love poetry in all its forms. Submissions are free, although they also have low-fee themed submissions for prizes. They accept up to three poems at a time.

I’ve submitted here, but I’m yet to hear back.

I don’t even mind that much if my work isn’t published. I’m just enjoying myself. The process feels worthwhile, and the human contact with other writers, readers and editors is worth the effort.

What are your experiences of literary magazines?

Do you have any favourites to recommend as a reader or writer?