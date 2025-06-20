It’s sobering to think that while summer is celebrated in some parts of the world with music festivals, sporting tournaments, flower shows, fringe festivals, craft fairs, parties in the park and general cavorting about in the streets, people in other parts of the world where poverty appears to be endemic are struggling to put nutritious food in their children’s bellies. And in yet other parts of the world, they are too busy firing missiles at each other. My poem, therefore, is sadly only about modern summer living in some parts of the world.

.

21st Century Song of Summer

.

men a-quaffin’ the juice of hops

tills a-chingin’ in garden shops

.

bands a-playin’ on festive sprees

birds a-cooin’ in sun-kissed trees

.

peeps a-scoffin’ al fresco pies

guys a-wooin’ as hemlines rise

.

folks a-strollin’ in bustling streets

girls a-chattin’ on social meets

.

teens a-cruisin’ the latest craze

mums a-cussin’ on school-less days.

.