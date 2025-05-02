I fell in love in Glasgow:

green eyes and shiny brown hair.

It was the evocative way she said,

“Aye, ye’ll dae fur th’ noo, ah gess,”

that got me wondering about it all,

but someone stole her from me,

then she was somebody else’s girl.

.

I fell in love in Newcastle:

sexy eyes and raven black hair.

It was the erotic way she said,

“Tek wor up the toon, bonnie laaad,”

that made me think I had a chance,

but she just wanted to party all night,

then she was somebody else’s girl.

.

I fell in love in Liverpool:

blue eyes and curly golden hair.

It was the alluring way she said,

“Yer just a tad of a no-mark, la,”

that made me weak at the knees,

but she ran off with a foreign bloke,

then she was somebody else’s girl.

.

I fell in love in Bradford:

hazel eyes and rich auburn hair.

It was the teasing way she said,

“By ‘eck, tha’s got some brass, ain’t tha,”

that sent my senses reeling,

but she was too flighty by far,

then she was somebody else’s girl.

.

I fell in love in Birmingham:

bluey-greeny-browny eyes and mousy hair.

It was the matter-of-fact way she said,

“I ay gor enny otha bugga. Let’s goofer it,”

that made me finally realise

she was the only one for me

and she was nobody else’s girl.

.