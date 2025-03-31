We have entered Taurus season 2025. Taurus (from the Latin for Bull) is a fixed earth sign; the second sign of the western zodiac, and represents the height of spring in the northern hemisphere in all its budding glory. Ruled by the planet Venus and the goddess herself in all her verdant mythological glory. The first decan of Taurus in April is the month of “opening,” budding.

“The traditional etymology is from the verb aperire, “to open”, in allusion to its being the season when trees and flowers begin to “open”, which is supported by comparison with the modern Greek use of άνοιξη (ánixi) (opening) for spring. As April was sacred to the goddess Venus, her Veneralia being held on the first day, it has been suggested that Aprilis was originally her month Aphrilis, from her equivalent Greek goddess name Aphrodite (Aphros), or the Etruscan name Apru.” -Wiki

May, the time of the second and third decans of Taurus, is the month of Venus and Flora (also known as the goddess Maia) and they are both shown here with the Graces, painted by Botticelli in his famous painting, the Primavera.

Taurus season was the time of the calving of the ancient wild cattle, the auroch. In the UK, they gathered on Salisbury Plain, and the site of Stonehenge was once a “lek”-a mass gathering site- on their annual migration route. The remains of auroch have been discovered nearby at Blick Mead.

Source “Forget about ancient ancestors, healing stones, solar solstice alignments and periglacial stripes. Stonehenge is where it is because it’s on an auroch migration route.”

No other zodiac sign has more ancient mythology or cult history attached to it than the sign of The Bull, revered for its power and potency since it was hunted by early man before the first cattle were domesticated, about 10, 500 years ago. This was in the Near East, the DNA evidence suggests, tracing a herd of an estimated 80 animals.

The Stars of Taurus

We can see Taurus between August and April. The best months are December and January when it is visible all night, looking up to the right above, and beyond, the three stars of Orion’s Belt. You’ll especially notice a bright reddish star, Aldebaran, the Eye of the Bull, glaring down at Orion the Hunter. Should the Bull escape his enclosure, and break through the gate being guarded by the Seven Sisters (Pleiades) said an ancient Arab legend, he would stampede the Universe to pieces. Let’s hope he has plenty of daisies and buttercups up there to keep him happy, and some cows, and no mosquitoes or horseflies to bother him.

The Bull disappears in June and July, hidden in the glare of the Sun.

Venus, the planetary ruler of Taurus is also known as Hesperus the Evening Star (Vespers = evening prayers) and Lucifer the Morning Star. At this time of year, Venus rises as the Morning Star.

Taurus is also especially subject to the Moon, although this influence is more commonly associated with Pisces and Cancer. Note the bull horns on the goddess of Ancient Egypt, Isis, Ishtar, goddess of love and beauty, also called Hathor, The High Priestess in the Tarot, associated with Moon Day/Monday. The horns of the bull are often confused or conflated with the crescent moon.

All the zodiac stories deal in archetypes, meaning something that is considered to be a perfect or typical example of a particular kind of person or thing.

As a fixed earth sign, Taurus rules anything associated with the mid- zone of spring, the height of the season. The other fixed signs are Leo, midsummer, Scorpio, mid-autumn and Aquarius, midwinter. The fixed signs are traditionally considered the most stable and steadfast signs, protectors of the status quo, the signs most at ease with ancient things, the guardians of conservation and protecting continuity.

Taurus is all about security, warmth, comfort and luxury. Taurus adores everything that looks beautiful, smells beautiful, sounds beautiful, feels beautiful-…and is tasty. Yum yum.

Taurus rules the ears, neck and throat, and the Taurus native is known for their distinctive, smooth speaking voice. Famous Taurus singes include Willie Nelson, James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Bono, Billy Joel, Olly Murs, Enya, Adele.

Taurus may seem slower to learn compared with say, a mercurial, quicksilver Gemini native. But their grasp is both intuitive and thorough, and they generally possess an excellent memory. Once learned, never forgotten is the Taurean way. And much depends on where their Mercury is sitting in their natal chart. The Taurus character is low key magnetic, but may be stodgy, grumpier, taciturn, and self-opinionated. Taurus famously ‘wunt be druv.’ Will not be pushed or driven. Notoriously resistant, their emotional stability is the other side of this coin. Taurus can be relied on for good advice and encouragement, with a particular way of soothing others, but gets irritable, a bull shaking off gadflies, if they feel they are being crowded while their thoughts are elsewhere.

Taurus is the quiet hero, just getting on with life, and stopping every now and then to sniff the daisies. Peaceable until pushed to defend what s/he loves.

Books

Non-fiction books like Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” deal with Taurus themes.

“Silent Spring is an environmental science book by Rachel Carson. Published on September 27, 1962, the book documented the environmental harm caused by the indiscriminate use of DDT, a pesticide used by soldiers during World War II. Carson accused the chemical industry of spreading disinformation, and public officials of accepting the industry’s marketing claims unquestioningly.”

In fiction we have The Hobbit, a rural idyll before the storm hits. We have novels like The Bull From The Sea, 1962, by Mary Renault, dealing with the Theseus myth. Taurus, that ultimate land animal, is mythically also connected with the god of the sea, Poseidon, and with earthquakes. The bull from the sea is a reference, among other things, to the earthquake that devastated the Minoan culture in around 1600 BC. More about that HERE

Taurus is the zodiacal sign that stands for the relationship of Church and State. Thrillers to do with governments, the Vatican, big money, heists and corruption, are essentially dealing in Taurean themes, as symbolized by the famous charging Bull of Wall Street. Think Frederick Forsyth and The Day of The Jackal. Think Dan Brown and the Da Vinci Code.

Taurus in the Tarot

The Pope Francis, RIP, has died today in Taurus time. The Tarot cards associated with Taurus are The Hierophant, (aka, The Pope) The King of Pentacles (Coins, Disks) and the 5, 6 and 7 Pentacles, also called Disks or Coins -the money, land, agriculture suit.

Card Meanings: a man of authority, tradition, the status quo, marriage, religion, the Church, Teachers, mentors, Universities, agriculture, money, finance, Banks, publishing, keys,

Every suit in the Tarot has its own court with a king and queen, a knight and a page. The principle Court card associated with Taurus is The King of Pentacles, ruler of the element of Earth.

Story meanings and character traits: mature man, husband, father, grandfather, employer, practical man, capable, responsible, steadfast, determined, instinctive, landowner, banker, prosperity, farmer, builder, businessman, engineer, business owner, artist, singer, sensual, bon vivant

The minor arcana cards associated with Taurus are the Five, Six and Seven of Pentacles (or Disks or Coins.) These correlate with the decans of Taurus. The word ‘Decan’ comes from the Latin meaning ‘ten.’ Each zodiac sign lasts about 30 days and is further divided into three blocks of roughly 10 days each. These decans are the ‘thirty-six faces of astrology,’ bringing added depth and nuance to the psychological profile associated with all the sun signs.

April 20-30 First Decan Taurus

Story meanings and character traits: Upright: exclusion, ill health, money does not buy happiness, fear of loneliness, poverty, unemployment. Reversed: misfortunes are overcome, matters improving.

This is a tough card. Bleak. Just as Life can be tough and bleak. But this Taurean character has not only Taurean Venus and Mercury in their horoscope, but a lot of leftover Aries fighting energy, making this decan the ‘raging bull’ of the zodiac, with leadership qualities, somewhat more fiery and driven than the other Taurus decans. These people are tenacious and determined, and the co-ruler of this decan, Mercury, bestows upon them the gift of the gab- or just gab. They do well in teaching, broadcasting, public speaking, journalism, acting and entertainment. They are green-fingered, interested in landscape and countryside pursuits, and animals respond to them very well. This bull native likes, not so much to be boss, as not to be bossed by anyone else. They know what they want, and what they do not want, and if put under pressure, are experts in the art of passive resistance.

Famous first decan Taurus: Leonardo Da Vinci, Queen Elizabeth II, Ulysses S Grant, Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler (Aries-Taurus cusp), Emperor Hirohito, David Icke, Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Uma Thurman, Barbra Streisand, Penélope Cruz, Renée Zellweger, Daniel Day-Lewis, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Iggy Pop, Willem de Kooning

May 1-10: Second Decan Taurus

Story meanings and character traits: gifts, community, generosity, charity, emergency aid, give and take, financial ups and downs, surplus and scarcity, historical buildings

This character is ruled by the secretive, psychic, domestic Moon and Mercury, planet of intellect and communication. A glamorous combination, both in the magical sense, as well as the more usual sense of the word. These Taurus natives are studious, alert, perceptive and forceful, but may be careless, picking up things or people, only to drop them again. These bulls are socially gifted, natural psychologists, highly instinctive, plus they tend to be good speakers, known for their pleasant, or at least distinctive speaking voices. On the negative side, such is their earthy charisma, like a Pied Piper or Svengali-type figure, they may, if so inclined, use their influence to lead others astray.

Famous second decan Taurus: Catherine the Great, Karl Marx, Eva Peron Golda Meir (‘Iron Lady’ of Israel), Tony Blair, Oliver Cromwell, Sigmund Freud, William Lilly, Orson Wells, George Clooney, Rudolph Valentino, Joanna Lumley, Audrey Hepburn, David Beckham, Donatella Versace, Bono, Tammy Wynette, Johannes Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Robert Browning, J. M. Barrie (Peter Pan)

10-20 May: Taurus Decan Three

Story themes and character: hard work, industry, perseverance, slow results, long term planning. Reversed: throwing good money after bad, disappointing results

Third decan Taurus is ruled by serious Saturn, the planet of Old Father Time. This Taurean native is extra responsible, careful, patient and considerate. These bulls are cautious and stoic with great respect for authority. They may rebel against authority but they have a strong sense of fair play. Saturn is traditionally known as the great malefic. Those born under this decan may also be prone to periods of depression, loneliness or melancholy, more so than the other decans. However, even when this is the case, at least archetypally speaking, we are looking at a person with a magnanimous spirit.

Famous Third Decan Taurus: Socrates, Che Guevara, Mark Zuckerberg, Ayatollah Khomeini, Idi Amin, Malcolm X, George Lucas, Sofia Coppola, Liberace, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Dame Nellie Melba, Pete Townshend, Brian Eno, Enya, Mike Oldfield, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Olivier, Katherine Hepburn, Dennis Hopper, Harvey Keitel, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Margot Fonteyn, Eric Satie, Florence Nightingale, Pope John Paul II

