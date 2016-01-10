My Name is Asher Lev – Chaim Potok
Oil Paint and Vinegar
Tender Asher Lev has a gift – he can draw exceptionally well – and a drive to be an artist. Everyone around him has a drive to make him into a leader in the Ladover Hasidic community, spreading the word of Ladover Hasidism to the far corners of the world. Something has to give. It gives. A story that starts very well.
