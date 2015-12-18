Morality Play – Barry Unsworth
More Naughty Than Nice
Monk on the run in 14th Century England has more to worry about than building himself a time machine to get out of 14th Century England. Obviously kidding about the sci-fi bit because this is Barry Unsworth. The book is the time machine. The moral of the story is less story, more moral.
Photo Douglas R Witt
