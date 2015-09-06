Little Man, What Now? – Hans Fallada
Super Hans
Pinneberg is the Little Man; What Now is what everyone is asking at the outset of the Depression, when this novel is set. Fallada’s novel is about the piece by piece destruction of a young man by forces that are both incomprehensibly great and pathetically familiar, from the collapse of the world economy to the failure of basic decency. I’m overwhelmed just writing this ditty. But that’s what you get when you read Hans Fallada.
Become a Patron
So Many Books, So Little TimeYou’ll never manage to read all the great books in the world, and that’s a fact.Fortunately, you don’t need to.Because every few weeks – more often with your kind support – your host Eric Beck Rubin brings you a fresh eye on a classic piece of writing.It’s what public service broadcasting should be. Informative. Opinionated. Fun. Life-enhancing.We need your generous support to keep going – please become a patron now. You can cancel at any time (but we hope you won't!). And thank you - your kind patronage truly makes all the difference.