The Scapegoat – Sophia Nikolaidou

When the World is Against You

Released on October 2, 2015 in Burning Books

The real life murder mystery of a CBS reporter is foreground and backdrop for a modern day high school student trying to figure out why the wrong man was put down. Also a love story. Salonic.

Regeneration – Pat Barker

The Beginning of Something New

My Brilliant Friend – Elena Ferrante

Rivalry, Precocity, Misery

School of Velocity – Eric Beck Rubin

The Game of Love

River of Smoke – Amitav Ghosh

‘Inhale, Exhale’ – Cypress Hill

The Sportswriter – Richard Ford

Camus in America
School of Velocity / Burning Books Format Changes

The Adversary – Emmanuel Carrère

A Case of Mistaken Identity

My Name is Asher Lev – Chaim Potok

Oil Paint and Vinegar

Morality Play – Barry Unsworth

More Naughty Than Nice

Latecomers – Anita Brookner

Never Started Before It Was Over

Little Man, What Now? – Hans Fallada

Super Hans

Frost – Thomas Bernhard

Bite

Master Georgie – Beryl Bainbridge

Entourage, 1850.

The German Mujahid – Boualem Sansal

The Secret Lives of Banlieusards

The Luzhin Defense – Vladimir Nabokov

Early Nabokov Trying Things

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man – James Joyce

Joyce on Joyce on Joyce on

Deaf Sentence – David Lodge

What? WHAT?

A Tale of Love and Darkness – Amos Oz

Open heart surgery

Exiles – Michael J Arlen

The King’s Old Clothes

Hadrian’s Memoirs – Marguerite Yourcenar

Dear Marc . . .

Measuring the World – Daniel Kehlmann

Forty-Nine-Point-Five Feet of Crap!

Shantytown – César Aira

Don't Cross Judge Plaza

The Nature of Blood – Caryl Phillips

Displaced Persons, Misplaced Propriety
Darkness at Noon – Arthur Koestler

Beware the book critic who has actually read your books

Truth or Beauty – David Orrell

Scientists: Speaking like calculators and thinking like wizards, since Ancient Greece
Demonic – not in a good way.
When It Comes To Bad Books, It's 1 Strike And You're Out.
You Can Run, But You Can't Hide
A True Novel is, thankfully, anything but.
Feel Like Making Glove?
The Brutality That Trails Behind Messiahs
Crooked, Straight, Angled, Fake, Laughable, Laudable. Well, Everything Except Laudable
The Author Described It As Jazz. So It Depends If You Like Jazz
The Big Window Shatters And The Little Pieces Giggle
I Was So Looking Forward To This Book. Shame On Me
Ovid In Iceland
Brilliant Nonfiction Account Of A Master Forger And The World He Inhabited
Looking Into The Parts That Can Never Be Seen

The End – Hans Erich Nossack

First Person Account Of The Hamburg Bombing, Served With A Side Of Sebald
Not What You Think. Not What I Hoped. For A Short Book, It's Quite Long
In Which An American Traitor Tries To Write His Own Get Out Of Jail Free Card
Günter Grass's So-Called Classic - Hashtag Singeworthy
In Which A Young American Goes To Spain, Meets Two Girls, And Learns To Fall In Love With Himself