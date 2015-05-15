A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man – James Joyce
Joyce on Joyce on Joyce on
Can’t seem to shake the memoirs thing . . . This time it’s James Joyce writing about himself as the character Stephen Dedalus, a precocious, self-regarding artiste who one day is destined to become James Joyce. Not necessary.
Photo by ☰☵ Michele M. F.
