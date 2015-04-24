Deaf Sentence – David Lodge
What? WHAT?
Author David Lodge stars as his thinly disguised protagonist, Old Man Bates, who is entering retirement, uselessness, and, worst of all, permanent deafness, in this tragi-comi-tragic tale of David Lodge, starring as his protagonist. Largely good.
Picture by clogsilk
