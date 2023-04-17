Doctor, mother, writer, SCBWI Co-Regional Advisor, reasonable cook, terrible gardener (ironically), Alison Gardiner loves all her roles, but sometimes gets her priorities muddled (except for banana-bread chef; that’s always right up there).

Alison lives in the south of England and loves to travel, having spent her early years in Jamaica, USA, Gibraltar and Scotland. She’s ridden a camel, fed elephants, cuddled snakes and patted a hippo. She attributes her wildlife fearlessness to having four children.

Ali speaks reasonable French and a variable amount of several other languages. She’s a regular narrator on Pop-Up Submissions and is happy to tackle pretty much anything.

Website: alisongardinerauthor.com

Photo credit Kt Bruce Photography