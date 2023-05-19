Nominated To The Writers’ Reading List By Litopia's Members
Writing Historical Fiction by Emma Darwin
Our Summary
A beginners’ guide to writing historical fiction which draws on the material in her coaching sessions and lectures: characters, plot structure, research, using your senses to recreate the past and psychic distance. There are plenty of examples and exercises.
What I learned From It
I still dip into this book if I’m stuck in my writing or need some inspiration. It’s practical rather than theoretical which works for me.
Liz BrownBuy UK Buy US