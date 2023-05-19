Writing Historical Fiction by Emma Darwin

Our Summary

A beginners’ guide to writing historical fiction which draws on the material in her coaching sessions and lectures: characters, plot structure, research, using your senses to recreate the past and psychic distance. There are plenty of examples and exercises.

What I learned From It

I still dip into this book if I’m stuck in my writing or need some inspiration. It’s practical rather than theoretical which works for me.

Liz Brown

