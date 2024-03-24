Come pull up a chair,
pray sit you down.
I’ll tell you a tale
of London Town.
A story to thrill
and I won’t hold back
about the legend
of Spring-Heeled Jack.
.
In those bygone days
when I was small,
it came to pass
that a man so tall
did prowl the streets
with roguish eye.
A man who could leap
two storeys high.
.
In the dark of night
in a leafy glade,
he stole a kiss
from a comely maid,
then off he went
in a blinding flash
with a bounding leap
and a daring dash.
.
The maid did scream
in great alarm
and brave men rushed
to cause him harm,
but Jack was gone
by a city mile.
Left a buxom girl
with a secret smile.
.
“Tell me, maiden,”
said the Squire so bold,
“about this demon
and we’ll take hold.”
“He was eight feet tall
and spat blue flame!
Please catch him, Sire,
to honour my name.”
.
The Squire rode hard
on this deep, dark night
with twenty stalwarts
in righteous might.
Jack was dancing
with leaps and hops.
Waltzing all over
the chimney tops.
.
“Tis he!” came the cry
and shots rang out,
but Jack came around,
gave a hefty clout.
Then off he leapt
with a leering aside
to the red-faced Squire
and his wounded pride.
.
Well, Jack jumped over
London’s tower,
danced a fine jig
through frame and bower.
He’d steal a kiss
through hooded cape
then off he’d bound
on his merry jape.
.
Now, Spring-Heeled Jack
doth care for naught.
Two hundred years
and ne’er been caught.
Out he’ll leap with
a cuddle and a sigh
for a winsome wench
with a wistful eye.
.
So, come you beauties,
you maidens fair
with flashing eyes
and shining hair.
Now, tell me ladies
(pray, don’t hold back),
perchance a kiss
from Spring-Heeled Jack?
.
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle – if you’re not yet a member, join now.
