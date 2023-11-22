The INFJ Writer by Lauren Sapala

Our Summary

Writing (and living) advice for people whose brains don’t work well with logic, plotting etc. Another perspective! (The letters refer to Myers-Briggs type personality indicators, which aren’t flawless, but broadly if you tend to be led more by feelings and intuitive reasoning, this might work for you).

What I Learned From It

I’d been getting super snarled up trying to follow advice that just didn’t work for me in practice, even though I could see it made theoretical sense. This book gave me a bit of space to trust myself to learn my own process. I’ve still got a long way to go but I do a lot less bashing my head against a brick wall these days. Sharing it in case anyone else is in the same boat!

Josephine

