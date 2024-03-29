Here’s an interesting new word for you:

Antimetabole

It’s the name for a commonly-used rhetorical device in which words or phrases are repeated in reverse order to make a memorable point. You’ve seen or heard it thousands of times.

John F. Kennedy’s famous quote uses antimetabole:

“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

As does this pithy little saying, often but incorrectly attributed to Benjamin Franklin:

“If you fail to plan you are planning to fail.”

Which is what I’d like us to discuss in tomorrow’s Huddle.

Very few authors actively set out to plan their careers.

And very few authors are successful.

Let’s Huddle about it!