My Brilliant Friend – Elena Ferrante
Rivalry, Precocity, Misery
Elena is friends with Lila, whom hurts Elena in all kinds of ways that Elena finds fascinating, and painful. Slums, slums, slums, creepy older men, and not a single moment of levity. Prepare yourself.
Become a Patron
So Many Books, So Little TimeYou’ll never manage to read all the great books in the world, and that’s a fact.Fortunately, you don’t need to.Because every few weeks – more often with your kind support – your host Eric Beck Rubin brings you a fresh eye on a classic piece of writing.It’s what public service broadcasting should be. Informative. Opinionated. Fun. Life-enhancing.We need your generous support to keep going – please become a patron now. You can cancel at any time (but we hope you won't!). And thank you - your kind patronage truly makes all the difference.