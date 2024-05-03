Just a reminder that Saturday’s Huddle is open for business – it may be a Bank Holiday weekend here in the UK, but that’s absolutely no excuse to cancel a Huddle.

If you’ve never experienced a Huddle, we can promise you a good time. Feel free to discuss anything pertinent to your writer’s existence… and since writers are interested in everything, the scope is rather enormous 🙂

We tackle titles, synopses, first chapters & blurbs all in our stride. The collective hive mind that is the Huddle can assist with all of these things and more.

But you really don’t need to bring anything along at all, other than your writerly soul. Come along, participate, and enjoy yourself. Writers belong together: and Huddles are where it all coalesces.

Saturday 4th May

4:30pm UK onwards

(*) “May The Fourth Be With You” is intriguingly a trade mark of Lucasfilm Ltd for shirts and tops. Additionally, they have a trademark application for Han Solo’s famous line “I got a bad feeling about this”.

