Manuscript Makeover: Revision Techniques No Fiction Writer Can Afford to Ignore by Elizabeth Lyon

Our Summary

Presents in a highly readable, organized way all of the elements of a novel, from the significance of genre and common to lesser-known structures to all the aspects of a writers’ craft. Briefly and with amazing clarity, describes potential problems which might arise from each, then follows with suggestions for how to “fix” them. Chapters are organized around particular craft elements and issues, so readers can choose which parts of the book to focus on relative to their personal writing needs. Review checklists of problems and their solutions are included at the end of each chapter.

What I Learned From It

I have now read easily a dozen books on how to write a novel, plus several on revision, and while I’ve taken away something of value from each, not one of them has given me the breadth of awareness and practical understanding of craft elements, from A to Z and beyond, that this jam-packed, wisely conceived and clearly presented book has given me. It’s not prescriptive, nor does it follow the latest trends in fiction writing. Ms Lyons doesn’t think she has ‘the’ answer or make suggestions that make a writer feel like a square peg being forced into a round hole, but rather shows writers how to consider each issue in light of their own writing style, voice and vision for their novel. Check out the Amazon reviews; I’m not the only one who loves this book. It’s a keeper! And one to be used over and over.

CarolMS

Buy UK

Buy US