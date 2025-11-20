Scenes from the the Genre Wars - Part II

If Genres Were Dating

By Laura Rikono

To Bowldly Go
Image by Author

Sci-fi’s office, its walls lined with the concept art of unbuilt cities. The Director watches Sci-fi brandish spreadsheets.

 

Sci-fi, we need to talk.

Yes, I’ve run the numbers, calculated compatibility metrics across a range of variables, and produced a list. I am ready to identify a suitable partner.

Put down the spreadsheets.

Let’s start with Horror. We’ve collaborated before. Rogue AI, body horror, cosmic dread and the unfathomable vastness of space. Although the viscera coefficient might be too high for my current tolerances. What do you think?

Viscera coefficient?

Yes, the quantifiable measure of—

Sci-fi, what are you doing?

I am computing the optimal collaboration partner, as I find it beneficial to have diverse output. I have determined that narrative compatibility can be reduced to six core metrics.

Oh dear.

I assure you, my methodology is sound.

Sci-fi, I think you need to take a step back from relationships for a while. You’ve had a traumatic experience.

…I saw them together, you know. Fantasy and Romance. They looked so happy.

Sci-fi.

Yes, I know. I need to get over it. It’s just… we used to be inseparable. We had lone heroes and ragtag crews venturing out to face monsters and aliens, returning transformed or dead. Of course, the transportation methods differed, but that’s beside the point. But now, Fantasy wants brooding looks and lingering glances.

I know it hurts, but you can’t plot your way out of grief. Have you considered—

Yes! Poetry! Darling Poetry, precise, deep and economical with words. I think we’d be great partners.

Poetry would eat you alive.

Fair point. And we might lose ourselves in abstraction. What about Literary?

Lacks the patience for worldbuilding.

True… Historical? Oh, do you remember when we had Steampunk together? That worked beautifully.

This is painful to watch.

How about Memoir?

Sci-fi. Stop. Listen to me. We need to talk about the real problem.

Oh. Yes, I know. I must add more romance subplots, mysteries and socially appropriate emotions.

…no. You’ve spent your entire existence presenting the future with rich possibilities. New life, new worlds, new technologies, new beginnings. But now the future has arrived.

And?

And no one likes it.

…oh.

It’s not your fault, you’re just temporarily unpalatable. Which is why I have the perfect genre for you to hang out with while things sort themselves out.

Who?

A partner who aligns with what you do best, who enjoys experimenting, exploring and practical problem-solving. Someone who values the ingenuity that comes from human stubbornness.

I excel at being stubborn.

…I know. So, here it is: Food & Travel

I beg your pardon?

Look, Food & Travel has the same interests as you: how things work, how they don’t work, how to adapt, and how to run away when things explode. You can learn fun things from them, like fermentation techniques and knife skills, maybe even some imprecise and illogical measures. Plus, I know for a fact they’re dying to try zero-gravity sourdough.

Okay, I suppose I could work with that. Hey, do you think they’d like to explore beer brewing on a generation ship? I, um, have some ideas.

Of course they would! Now get out there and meet them. But for heaven’s sake—

I know, I know. No spreadsheets.

And no dystopias. Best of luck!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Stillness of a Spellbound Audience

Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop

The Terrifying Tarap

Would You Eat This?

If the Protagonist Had Slept in

The Talk They Needed to Have

The Book They Actually Wanted

The World's Toughest Literary Critics

If Genre Were A Custody Battle

Scenes from the Genre Wars - Part I

If the First Draft Were a Rehearsal

Notes from a Writer Among Dancers - Part II

Golden Hour, Interrupted

When Ideas Are Lost to Traffic

If Writing Were Choreographed

Notes from a Writer among Dancers

Freeing Caged Lions

On Artistic Courage in the Face of Doubt

Sometimes things collide in the most unexpected ways. On the one hand, I am slowly picking my way through Conversations with Goethe in the Later Years of his…

Consequential Detritus

From Colonial Coins to Cosmic Serpents

The Pink Coupe at the Catch-All Station

Where the Leftovers Go

What We Feed Strangers

On Slippery Foods and Stubborn Hospitality

The Binturong Problem

The Challenge of Naming Invented Creatures

Joyous Enemies!

Adventures in Accidental Shakespeare

Both Sides of the Postcard

The Importance of Travel Writing

The Shadow Durian

Why I Always Say Yes to Strange Fruit

Falcon Theory

A Medieval Romance, a German Nobel Laureate, and Your Novella

Future Abstract: Fights at Night

Automated Pollination and Unexpected Ecosystem Interactions

Danger! Danger!

Where the Little Things Rule

Huminodun – A Borneo Legend

A Daughter's Sacred Sacrifice

Get The Digest!

Every Sunday morning, in your inbox. What's not to love?