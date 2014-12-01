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A Flash Fable

The Day of Four Feasts

The gods don't want gold
FNAC
The Day of Four Feasts

A very short story about gods who’d trade all the diamonds in the world for a handful of walnuts.

Part of The Sun Still Rises, an anthology of short, uplifting stories edited by A.K. Adler.

FNAC

The Back Story

This story began with a statue of a god who looked sad despite the baubles piled at his feet.

Laura Rikono
FNAC
Fantasy
Encore this book!
Laura Rikono
Laura Rikono

Laura Rikono lives in Malaysian North Borneo. Once a marine scientist, she met a tribesman who wooed her with wild fishing trips in the shadow of a lilac mountain. They settled down and had children, who were far more interesting than fish. Her stories are sci fi and fantasy grounded in the natural sciences.

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