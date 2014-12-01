Litopia
⌂ Home + New Blog Post + New Bibliography Post ✉ My Newsletter
✉️ Invite someone☺ The Colony ⏻ Log out ? Help
Invite someone to Litopia
Know someone who'd love Litopia? Share the link below.
A Flash Fable
The Day of Four Feasts
The gods don't want gold
A very short story about gods who’d trade all the diamonds in the world for a handful of walnuts.
Part of The Sun Still Rises, an anthology of short, uplifting stories edited by A.K. Adler.
The Back Story
This story began with a statue of a god who looked sad despite the baubles piled at his feet.
Laura Rikono
Encore this book!
Laura Rikono's Newsletter
Subscribe to receive newsletters from Laura Rikono directly in your inbox.
My Books
Share this book
The Day of Four Feasts
Follow me!