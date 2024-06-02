Birdsong melded
with forest fragrance
.
butterflies danced
the exuberance of life
.
while I sipped
Chateau Le Touron,
Monbazillac.
.
I bathed
in the warm glow
of good fortune
.
as a gentle breeze
blew wispy cloud
across a painter’s sky
.
and then she appeared
with her soft
Mediterranean eyes
.
and the je ne sais quoi
of her Gallic mystique
.
and reality froze
when she sang
with her angel’s voice,
“Bonjour, Monsieur.”
.
My mind flashed
across 50 years
to a thousand falters
that had brought me
to this moment
in this paradise.
.
“Oui, bonnie lass,
a very good day.”
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle
