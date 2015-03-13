Home of blood, sweat and cheers!

Peter Cox, Founder

Exiles – Michael J Arlen

The King’s Old Clothes

Released on March 13, 2015 in Burning Books

Burning Books

The name Michael Arlen will mean nothing to most readers but Arlen was once the cream of the jazz age novelists, the envy of Hemingway, Fitzgerald and Maugham, the owner of speedboats and a villa on the Mediterranean. Then he fell completely into obscurity. By the time his son was born, the golden days were past tense, with the father coasting on his stardust. This is the story of that. Sage butter.

Photo by Tom

 

