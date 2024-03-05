Boys from Brisco Mount

were not expected

to be high achievers,

although the brightest

might attend Tech College

and aspire to be fitters

at the biscuit factory.

.

According to general opinion,

we came from a long line

of lower-class no-hopers

and were scheduled,

as a matter of course,

to keep with this tradition.

.

A legend concerning

a hapless native

caught defiling

a helpless ruminant

had led to us all being labelled

with the same tag

and added to the consensus

of inbred ne’er-do-wells.

.

Factory grime

was the destiny

of most of us

as we left the school gates

for the final time,

which was a better deal

than previous generations,

whose destiny

was slum housing,

trench warfare

and hunger marches.