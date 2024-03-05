Boys from Brisco Mount
were not expected
to be high achievers,
although the brightest
might attend Tech College
and aspire to be fitters
at the biscuit factory.
.
According to general opinion,
we came from a long line
of lower-class no-hopers
and were scheduled,
as a matter of course,
to keep with this tradition.
.
A legend concerning
a hapless native
caught defiling
a helpless ruminant
had led to us all being labelled
with the same tag
and added to the consensus
of inbred ne’er-do-wells.
.
Factory grime
was the destiny
of most of us
as we left the school gates
for the final time,
which was a better deal
than previous generations,
whose destiny
was slum housing,
trench warfare
and hunger marches.
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle – if you’re not yet a member, join now.
Share this post
Stay Updated
Get an email digest of all the latest blog posts every week – unsubscribe whenever you want.