Boys From Brisco Mount

Michael James Treacy

Michael James Treacy | March 5, 2024

Boys From Brisco Mount

factory

Boys from Brisco Mount

were not expected

to be high achievers,

although the brightest

might attend Tech College

and aspire to be fitters

at the biscuit factory.

.

According to general opinion,

we came from a long line

of lower-class no-hopers

and were scheduled,

as a matter of course,

to keep with this tradition.

.

A legend concerning

a hapless native

caught defiling

a helpless ruminant

had led to us all being labelled

with the same tag

and added to the consensus

of inbred ne’er-do-wells.

.

Factory grime

was the destiny

of most of us

as we left the school gates

for the final time,

which was a better deal

than previous generations,

whose destiny

was slum housing,

trench warfare

and hunger marches.

You can comment on and discuss this post with other Litopians inside the Colony.
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle – if you’re not yet a member, join now.

Share this post

Stay Updated

Get an email digest of all the latest blog posts every week – unsubscribe whenever you want.