Nominated To The Writers’ Reading List By Litopia's Members
Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott
Our Summary
Down to earth advice, not so much about the craft per se as the practice (and pitfalls) of “being a writer”.
What I learned From It
I’m actually still reading it, but so far I’ve got lots of encouragement from it. Her style is super informal and she has a wonderful dry wit, it’s like a brilliant chat in the pub with someone who really knows their shit and you go away thinking, “yeah, I really can do this…”
Josephine