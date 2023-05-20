Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Nominated To The Writers’ Reading List By Litopia's Members

Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Our Summary

Down to earth advice, not so much about the craft per se as the practice (and pitfalls) of “being a writer”.

What I learned From It

I’m actually still reading it, but so far I’ve got lots of encouragement from it. Her style is super informal and she has a wonderful dry wit, it’s like a brilliant chat in the pub with someone who really knows their shit and you go away thinking, “yeah, I really can do this…”

Josephine

Buy UK Buy US

 

Join Litopia!
Back to the Definitive Litopia Writers’ Reading List - 2024

If At First: A Roadmap for Authors Coping With Manuscript Rejection

Mastering the Art of Book Marketing and Promotion: Insights from Bestselling Authors

The Crucial Role of an Editor in the Publishing Process: Insights from Bestselling Authors

Evaluating the Value of Writing Courses and Seminars for Authors

The Role of Literary Agents: Do Authors Really Need Them?