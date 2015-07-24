Master Georgie – Beryl Bainbridge
Entourage, 1850.
Spare parts make up the engine of this rickety ride from here to there. One solipsistic young man from England leads friends and acquaintances to Crimea, and for some reason they follow him. With allusions to Nicholson Baker and Peter Carey, this episode also features a drop from Masterchef Australia, which is what I’m into these days. The plating was not successful.
Picture – Jeff Krause
