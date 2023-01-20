Barbara Rickenbacher
Actor, podcaster, and writer. “I love giving voice to all kinds of stories, and have read across various genres. Trained at East 15 Acting School, my acting credits include various theatre roles, as well as TV and film work. I’m also also one of the presenters of the Green Cows Don’t Fly podcast. I speak several languages: Fluent in Swiss German and German, basic Italian and French. Some days I’m convinced I’m a cat, so if you need a good ‘meow’, I’m your person!” Listen to Barbara here.