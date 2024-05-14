Brown spots on the back of my hands

and my daughters laugh when I dance.

Bloomin’ awful ache in my back.

And romance? There isn’t a chance!

But hey, man, did I break some hearts

when I wore a younger man’s trousers.

.

My hair is quickly departing

and my eyes aren’t what they could be.

I scrape barnacles off my chin

and I get a click in my knee.

But hey, man, did I kick some ass

when I wore a younger man’s trousers.

.

My teeth have seen far better days

and my feet are always so cold.

My shoulders are drooping quite a bit

and I think my libido got old.

But hey, man, did I ring some bells

when I wore a younger man’s trousers.

.

My waist is fast getting bigger

and my belly’s joining my chest.

A trip to the loo on the hour

and I think I’m well past my best.

But hey, man, did I score some goals

when I wore a younger man’s trousers.

.

I’m not the man I used to be,

but I still throw a hefty clout.

I still aim a pretty good kick,

though I mustn’t forget the gout.

But hey, man, I can strut my stuff

if I put on a younger man’s trousers.

.