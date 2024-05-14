Brown spots on the back of my hands
and my daughters laugh when I dance.
Bloomin’ awful ache in my back.
And romance? There isn’t a chance!
But hey, man, did I break some hearts
when I wore a younger man’s trousers.
.
My hair is quickly departing
and my eyes aren’t what they could be.
I scrape barnacles off my chin
and I get a click in my knee.
But hey, man, did I kick some ass
when I wore a younger man’s trousers.
.
My teeth have seen far better days
and my feet are always so cold.
My shoulders are drooping quite a bit
and I think my libido got old.
But hey, man, did I ring some bells
when I wore a younger man’s trousers.
.
My waist is fast getting bigger
and my belly’s joining my chest.
A trip to the loo on the hour
and I think I’m well past my best.
But hey, man, did I score some goals
when I wore a younger man’s trousers.
.
I’m not the man I used to be,
but I still throw a hefty clout.
I still aim a pretty good kick,
though I mustn’t forget the gout.
But hey, man, I can strut my stuff
if I put on a younger man’s trousers.
.
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle – if you’re not yet a member, join now.
