Publishing Industry News

A Dutch survey found that young adults increasingly judge potential partners by the contents of their bookshelves, with more than half associating reading with intelligence and attractiveness. The report suggests that conspicuously carrying Dostoevsky or curating a good background stack can be as effective as a well‑crafted profile.

German bookselling giant Thalia extended its partner‑store scheme beyond the DACH region by signing independent Austrian bookshop Kerbiser. Under the deal Thalia buys the shop’s stock and provides infrastructure while the family‑run store remains legally independent and earns a commission, freeing owner Nina Stastny to focus on customers.

Inspired by Naples’ caffè sospeso tradition, a network of South Korean independents is inviting adults to prepay for books that teenagers can later select for free. The programme, which began in Cheongju and has spread to 15 stores nationwide, aims to increase literacy among 14–19‑year‑olds while preserving their dignity and choice.

Syria’s capital reopened its book fair for the first time since 2019, hosting more than 500 publishers from 35 countries at the Damascus Exhibition City. Qatar, the guest of honour, mounted a large pavilion and agreed to co‑finance print runs by three local children’s publishers, signalling cautious optimism for cultural revival.

Brazil’s department‑store chain Magazine Luiza scrapped a book launch at its former Livraria Cultura flagship for Paulo de Tarso’s memoir after adopting a policy against hosting partisan events during the 2026 presidential campaign. Critics argue that avoiding both left‑ and right‑leaning works in the name of neutrality is itself a form of censorship.

Simon & Schuster Australia reorganised its sales team, elevating senior sales manager Elissa Baillie to sales director for Australia and New Zealand while veteran trade director Keiran Rogers departed. The company praised Baillie’s strategic leadership and thanked Rogers for shepherding the publisher through transitions and growth.

New South Wales lawmakers tabled the Library Amendment (Freedom to Collect) Bill to bolster public libraries’ ability to build diverse collections and withstand challenges. Supporters, including the State Library of NSW and the Australian Library and Information Association, say the legislation closes loopholes and affirms libraries’ roles in upholding access to varied viewpoints.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

The Danish Rights Alliance announced plans to file civil lawsuits against students who share copyrighted digital textbooks, saying tolerance of piracy has fuelled a culture of acceptable theft. Surveys show most students know file‑sharing is illegal yet continue to do so; the alliance hopes court action will change behaviour rather than secure damages.

Audiobook News

Streaming giant Spotify will allow U.S. and U.K. listeners to buy print editions through a spring rollout with indie‑friendly retailer Bookshop.org. The initiative links audiobook discovery with print book commerce, giving independent booksellers a cut of sales, though observers question whether audiobook fans will convert in significant numbers.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

BookBrunch reported that the spring 2026 Cambridge Literary Festival will feature authors Alan Hollinghurst, Harriet Tyce and Andrew Miller among others. The festival teased a programme combining acclaimed novelists and fresh voices, setting the tone for next year’s literary calendar.

A new creature stalks the deep dark woods: the Gruffalo’s grandmother. In a publicity stunt for their forthcoming picture book, Donaldson and Scheffler projected the kindly but formidable Gruffalo Granny onto the walls of London’s British Library and Glasgow’s Mitchell Library, delighting families and building anticipation for the spin‑off story.

In a poll conducted by The Guardian Australia, Alison Lester’s 1990 classic *Magic Beach* was crowned the nation’s best children’s picture book. Readers praised its lyrical narrative and celebration of seaside imagination; Mem Fox’s *Possum Magic* and Jeannie Baker’s *Window* rounded out the top three.

The Sorrento Writers Festival in Victoria, running 23–26 April 2026, will feature more than 180 speakers across 160 events, including Geraldine Brooks, Sofie Laguna, Heather Rose and JP Pomare. Director Corrie Perkin said the festival encourages creative thinking and community, with highlights like the Barry Jones Oration and a “Drinks with the Prize Winners” event.

Books Ireland announced that two Irish‑language titles, *Rúnaí an Aire* by Brian Ó Tiomáin and *Cairdeas & Cogadh* by Áine Ní Ghlinn, will be launched during Seachtain na Gaeilge on 5 March at Halla Chonradh na Gaeilge in Inchicore. The event will include readings and a conversation moderated by writer Anna Heussaff.

Publishing Perspectives rounded up several prize announcements: the International Prize for Arabic Fiction revealed its shortlist; the Dublin Literary Award longlist included titles from 15 countries; the Climate Fiction Prize highlighted novels that imagine sustainable futures; and the National Jewish Book Awards honoured works across genres. Collectively, the lists showcase global storytelling and encourage readers to explore beyond familiar borders.

The Guardian honoured American novelist and critic James Sallis, whose lean prose and existential noir influenced generations of crime writers and spawned the Ryan Gosling film adaptation of *Drive*. His life and work embodied experimentation and defiance, leaving a legacy that blurred genre boundaries and celebrated the outsider.

Percy Bysshe Shelley’s sonnet “To Wordsworth” blends admiration with disappointment, saluting his predecessor’s early radicalism while lamenting his later turn to conservatism. The Guardian’s selection invites readers to reconsider how poets wrestle with their influences and heroes.

This novel follows a struggling painter who vacations with wealthy friends on a Greek island, only to find herself caught in a web of sexual tension, envy and artistic competition. The Guardian praises Cosslett’s taut prose and modern take on the classic holiday‑goes‑wrong tale.

James Macintyre’s life of former British prime minister Gordon Brown portrays him as principled, intellectual and often misunderstood. The review argues that in an age of showmanship and cynicism, Brown’s seriousness and moral purpose look increasingly admirable.

NPR’s Maureen Corrigan applauded Rachel Weaver’s memoir *Dizzy*, which recounts how a sudden bout of vertigo left the author bedridden for a decade. The book conveys the isolation of chronic illness while celebrating the resilience and humour that sustained her during her long convalescence.

Evie Shockley reflected on how Audre Lorde’s 1982 “biomythography” *Zami* combines autobiography, myth and history to capture the poet’s coming of age as a Black lesbian. Shockley notes that discovering the book as a young reader was transformative and argues that Lorde’s hybrid form remains a model for writers exploring identity.

In conversation with Sophie Newman, psychoanalyst‑in‑training Naomi Washer discusses her book *Marginalia*, which uses notes scribbled in books to examine identity and memory. Washer contends that the annotated margins reveal an authentic self and proposes that a life story can unfold through the act of reading itself.

PEN America denounced Hong Kong’s jailing of publisher Jimmy Lai under the National Security Law, calling the 20‑year sentence a grave abuse of justice and a chilling warning to writers and journalists. Advocates say the ruling effectively silences one of the territory’s most prominent pro‑democracy voices and underscores China’s intolerance of dissent.

Good e‑Reader offered a sneak peek at the iReader Musnap Ocean C, a 7‑inch colour e‑ink device running Android 14 with an octa‑core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The tablet‑style reader supports multiple formats and an optional stylus, signalling that colour e‑ink is edging closer to mainstream adoption.

Publishing Perspectives criticised Magazine Luiza’s decision to cancel a book launch for Paulo de Tarso’s memoir during Brazil’s election year, arguing that refusing to host politically tinged books erodes intellectual freedom. The episode echoes broader concerns about censorship and the role of bookstores as spaces for diverse viewpoints.

