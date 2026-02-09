DAILY SUMMARY:

From cosmic non‑fiction to luminous French novels, publishers spent the weekend signing deals and partnerships. Amazon’s record‑breaking quarter and Netflix’s mixed track record remind us that sales spikes aren’t guaranteed. Self‑publishers gained new outlets via Draft2Digital and Bookshop.org, while Spotify promised to sell books and introduced Page Match. Fans queued overnight for Taiwan’s comics festival, but not all news was rosy: Danish students face textbook‑piracy lawsuits and an indie e‑reader faces extinction. Reviewers weighed in on Elmore Leonard’s long‑lost novella, Infinite Jest’s thirtieth birthday and Allegra Goodman’s return.

Publishing Industry News

A Danish anti‑piracy group says it will sue students caught sharing illicit digital textbooks but refused to say how many it plans to target or which platforms it is monitoring. The move shows textbook enforcement shifting from warning letters to legal action, leaving universities on edge about how far the crackdown will go.

Good e‑Reader reports that the large‑screen Onyx Boox Note Max e‑reader is being phased out and that only a few remaining units are available. The discontinuation signals how quickly hardware cycles move in the e‑reader market.

Publishers Weekly notes that Amazon’s AWS‑fuelled fourth‑quarter sales hit $213.4 billion, lifting full‑year revenue to $716.9 billion and net income to $77.7 billion. CEO Andy Jassy touted a $200 billion investment plan and unveiled a Kindle Scribe with AI features, while Jeff Bezos axed the Washington Post’s book review section.

Publishers Weekly’s analysis suggests movie and TV adaptations can boost book sales — think *Jaws*, *Harry Potter* and *The Hunger Games* — but some adaptations, such as *All Quiet on the Western Front*, fail to translate into bookshop bonanzas. The article notes a tie‑in edition of Mary Shelley’s *Frankenstein* surged after Guillermo del Toro’s film, highlighting the unpredictable nature of adaptation‑driven sales.

In Publishers Weekly’s charts, George Saunders’s novel *Vigil* landed at #2 on the hardcover fiction list, while Clay Cane’s *Burn Down Master’s House* entered at #6 and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s memoir *Where We Keep the Light* debuted at #9 on the nonfiction list. A reissue of Paisley Hope’s dark romance *Dove* entered the trade paperback list at #9.

The latest deals column sees Simon & Schuster’s new Simon Six imprint snapping up Neil deGrasse Tyson’s book about aliens, Grove Atlantic pre‑empting Jake Maynard’s story collection and forthcoming novel, Ballantine acquiring Natasha Lester’s *Girl of the Year*, Europa buying Chantel Acevedo’s novel *Cages*, Dell taking Andi Epimoni’s rom‑com *Lovestruck* and Cosmo Reads pre‑empting Nicole Holleman’s debut rom‑com series.

The Bookseller reports that independent publisher Canongate has bought rights to French–Moroccan writer Rachid Benzine’s novel *The Man Who Read Books*, describing the book as “luminous”; full details remain behind a paywall. The acquisition underscores English‑language publishers’ appetite for translated literary fiction.

Publishing Perspectives highlights a partnership between upstart Egyptian publisher Diwan and Gallimard’s Folio imprint to print and distribute French‑language novels in Egypt despite economic headwinds. The collaboration aims to expand access to Francophone literature and create a new model for cross‑border publishing in the Middle East.

Frontlist’s feature argues that Indian children’s books are moving beyond mythological retellings and Western fairy tales to stories rooted in real emotions, diverse identities and contemporary life. Publishers such as Woodpecker Books now spotlight assertive princesses and sensitive princes and explore genres from adventure to environmental fiction, aiming to mirror the experiences of modern Indian children.

The New Publishing Standard reports that fans camped out overnight ahead of the first day of the 2026 Taipei International Comics & Animation Festival. The long lines underscore Asia’s appetite for comics and animation and highlight how fandom‑driven festivals are reshaping book‑fair economics.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

The Alliance of Independent Authors’ news round‑up reports that Bookshop.org is teaming up with Draft2Digital to let indie authors sell ebooks through the site, giving self‑publishers a new route into online bookstores. It also notes that audiobook platform Libro.fm is offering a yearly subscription at $149.99/£94.99 that provides 12 monthly credits plus a bonus credit while Scotland mulls a basic income for artists.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

A guest post on *The Scholarly Kitchen* argues that scholarly publishers will need to treat science communication like marketing if they want to remain relevant. By translating complex research into accessible language and targeting wider audiences, publishers can bolster public trust and distinguish themselves in a crowded market.

Audiobook News

Good e‑Reader’s audiobook blog says Spotify’s new Page Match feature allows Premium subscribers and Audiobook+ members to use their monthly audiobook listening hours with the service. The tool appears designed to let users pair audiobook credits with their existing listening habits.

Another Good e‑Reader report notes that Spotify plans to sell print and e‑books later this spring and will introduce the Page Match feature. The move suggests Spotify aims to become a one‑stop shop for audio and written content.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

The Washington Post’s review of Allegra Goodman’s novel *This Is Not About Us* praises its episodic chapters and notes that the author returns to the funny, poignant family stories that made her name.

An Irish Examiner review of Elmore Leonard’s recently unearthed novella about a melon‑pickers’ strike in south Texas lauds the story’s resonance but says the abrupt ending leaves readers wanting more.

Writing in *The Guardian*, musician and author Michelle Zauner admits she wasn’t the target demographic for David Foster Wallace’s sprawling novel but argues that, three decades on, the book still delivers and deserves to be considered a classic.

Source & Discussion: View original thread