Daily Book News Wednesday, 11th February 2026

DAILY SUMMARY:

Publishing houses juggled rights fights and shrinking sales while indie bookstores and authors forged alliances. Hardback revenue rose despite a slight dip in overall trade revenue, and Penguin’s grants and Ireland’s income scheme show new funding streams. Publishers fought book bans and sought intervention in AI copyright cases, while novelists, podcasts and critics served up everything from speculative fiction about collapsing worlds to candid Q&As.

Publishing Industry News

The Association of American Publishers’ StatShot report showed that US trade revenue edged up about 1.1% in 2025 despite adult book sales declining; gains came from children’s/YA and religion categories and higher hardback sales, highlighting a mixed year for publishers.

As a February hearing approaches, Cengage and Hachette asked a US court to let them intervene in authors’ class action over Google’s use of books to train AI. They argue publishers must defend their rights alongside authors, while Google warns that letting them in would complicate the case.

The Association of Canadian Publishers, Canadian Publishers’ Council and Literary Press Group criticised Alberta’s ministry for ordering dozens of titles removed from school libraries, saying the bans restrict access to literature and divert library resources. They urged officials to repeal the directive.

To mark the National Year of Reading, Penguin introduced a £150,000 grant programme to help independent bookstores stage events and outreach projects, aiming to strengthen local bookselling communities.

Australian publisher Allen & Unwin bought world rights to Naomi Parry Duncan’s biography of Musquito, an Aboriginal resistance leader exiled and executed in 1825; the book promises new research on his life and will tell the story of colonial resistance.

Penguin Random House India asserted that it holds exclusive rights to retired general M.M. Naravane’s memoir *Four Stars of Destiny* and warned that circulating copies are unauthorised; the publisher noted the book has not yet been released and threatened legal action against piracy.

AAP figures reported that 2025 trade revenue declined 0.5% to about $9.8 billion; e‑book sales dipped 0.3%, hardback revenue rose 2.4% to $3.7 billion and paperback revenue fell 3.4% to $3.3 billion.

Liverpool’s independent Dead Ink Bookshop announced it will shut at month’s end, saying economic realities have drained the team’s energy and made operations unsustainable.

Elliott & Thompson acquired Brigid Lowe’s *Shiver: The Lessons of the Lochs*, described as a lyrical tribute to Scotland’s lochs; the deal gives the publisher a book that blends history, landscape and memoir.

Self-Publishing & Independent Publishing News

Self‑Publishing Advice reported that Spotify’s audiobooks platform will let listeners buy physical copies via Bookshop.org, directing revenue to independent stores, and introduced a Page Match feature that synchronizes the audiobook with the printed text.

Ireland’s culture minister announced that the Basic Income for the Arts will open in May: 2,000 artists will receive €325 per week for three years, and those who participated in the pilot can reapply; the scheme has an €18.27 m budget and will run in cycles.

Children’s publisher Little Island Books partnered with new picture‑book outfit Bad Book Press to act as its international sales agent; their first title, *Moon Moon Can’t Sleep*, launches in March 2026.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

In a guest post on The Scholarly Kitchen, Sally Wyatt proposed expanding the FAIR principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable) to include “Understandable,” asserting that research data should be presented in ways that non‑specialists can comprehend.

Audiobook News

Goalhanger, producer of hit history podcast *The Rest Is History*, announced it will debut a new books podcast this month, promising lively literary discussions and interviews.

PocketBook unveiled the 10.3‑inch InkPad One, a hybrid e‑reader and e‑notebook with an E Ink Mobious display, quad‑core processor, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth and a stylus; it offers adjustable lighting and supports many formats for about $360/£270.

Amazon said a new firmware update is coming to its first‑generation Kindle Scribe, promising performance improvements and feature enhancements for the note‑taking e‑reader.

Actress Emma Thompson will lend her voice to the audiobook edition of Gisèle Pelicot’s memoir *A Hymn to Life: Shame Has To Change Sides*, adding star power to the forthcoming release.

Book Riot’s *All the Books!* podcast featured hosts Liberty and Danika discussing February 10’s new releases, including the satirical corporate novel *Out of the Loop*, the mystery *The Midnight Taxi* and the thriller *Dead First*, providing recommendations and commentary.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

Authors and independent bookstores across Minnesota will host “Authors for Minnesota Day” on February 28, raising funds for immigrant rights organisations through readings, signings and community events while boosting bookstore foot traffic.

Publishers Weekly highlighted February’s book‑club selections, including titles chosen by the California Book Club, Barnes & Noble, “Read With Jenna” and others, noting a mix of historical fiction, literary novels and memoirs that will anchor group discussions.

Julia Donaldson’s forthcoming picture book *Gruffalo Granny* rocketed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller chart more than six months ahead of publication after a publicity blitz, demonstrating the power of early pre‑orders.

The organisers of the 2026 Carnegie Medals unveiled longlists featuring nearly forty books across writing and illustration categories, spotlighting standout children’s literature and illustrators.

Amazon announced it will release a series of short romances by bestselling authors Philippa Ashley, Milly Johnson and Veronica Henry throughout the year, expanding its original fiction offerings.

Quill & Quire reported that three of the five North American nominees for the 2026 Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers are Canadian companies—Orca Book Publishers, Milky Way Picture Books and Tundra Books—highlighting Canada’s strength in children’s publishing.

Lit Hub’s February 10 digest showcased stories such as a dispatch from Minnesota’s economic blockade, essays on classic literature and a list of new books released that day, directing readers to in‑depth features and fiction recommendations.

In a Q&A, writers Dan Chiasson, Eileen G’Sell, Chloe Michelle Howarth, Larissa Pham and Jess Shannon discussed their inspirations, favourite snacks and what they hope readers take away from their new books.

On NPR, Dorothy Roberts talked about her memoir *The Mixed Marriage Project*, which examines her own family history and her parents’ groundbreaking study of interracial couples in Chicago, exploring race, identity and the personal impact of social research.

The Washington Post’s Charlie Jane Anders recommended four speculative novels—*The Hospital at the End of the World*, *To Ride a Rising Storm*, *Queen of Faces* and *The Age of Calamities*—that portray characters surviving societal collapse and offer hopeful messages amid despair.

The Guardian’s book‑of‑the‑day review of James Meek’s novel *Your Life Without Me* described it as a domestic drama stalked by an angelic avenger and culminating in a plot to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral, blending gothic tension with political satire.

Source & Discussion: View original thread