Daily Book News

Publishing Industry News

Larrikin House bought John Purcell’s novel **The Amateur’s Guide to Killing Bad Guys**, a fast‑paced thriller in which entrepreneur Matthew Burton stumbles on a thumb drive listing those responsible for a building collapse and is chased by corrupt politicians and criminals. Purcell, head of books at The Nile and former Booktopia manager, wrote the book to entertain his brothers; Larrikin plans to publish it in August 2026.

Publishers Weekly reports that novelist Luke Goebel has bought a 50% stake in Tyrant Books, a cult literary press. Having previously worked at the press for free, Goebel said he would revive the list without “being absorbed by corporate publishers,” keeping the imprint’s edgy identity while expanding its ambitions.

Day three of Winter Institute 2026 in Pittsburgh saw authors including Xochitl Gonzalez, Marlon James, Min Jin Lee and Colson Whitehead discuss forthcoming novels and the power of historical fiction, while booksellers complained about the American Booksellers Association’s media policy and the absence of an in‑person town hall. The event’s mix of celebration and frustration underscored ongoing tensions in US bookselling.

Ann Godoff, who spent four decades championing literary nonfiction and fiction and founded the influential Penguin Press, has died from bone cancer. Colleagues paid tribute to her editorial brilliance and devotion to authors; her list included award‑winning titles that shaped contemporary publishing.

BookBrunch notes that Cambridge University Press achieved a “record haul” at the 2026 PROSE Awards, securing 20 winners and finalists across categories. The success underscores the academic press’s strong performance in scholarly publishing this year.

Also in BookBrunch, Matt Goodfellow and Joe Todd‑Stanton’s verse novel **The Final Year**, about a boy’s last year of primary school, has sold 100,000 copies. The milestone underscores growing mainstream interest in verse fiction for young readers.

The Bookseller reports that UK discount book retailer The Works has appointed Angela Rushforth as an independent non‑executive director. Rushforth brings extensive retail experience and will provide strategic oversight as the chain expands.

DK has recruited Victoria Eddison and Rebecca Atkinson to head marketing roles at Sourcebooks and Canelo. Atkinson will run UK marketing campaigns and partnerships, while Eddison will oversee creative operations across the imprints.

The UK School Library Association has received more than £500,000 from the Charlotte Aitken Trust to fund Reading Reboot, a programme of low‑pressure, social book clubs for schools aimed at fostering a love of reading. The initiative will create inclusive spaces where pupils can choose what they read and share books informally.

Octopus Publishing Group has acquired **Persiana One**, the latest cookbook by bestselling author Sabrina Ghayour. The book extends Ghayour’s celebrated series of Middle Eastern recipes and is expected to attract strong rights interest.

The MeetCute Romance Book Festival has launched a new Storyteller Prize, in partnership with the Kate Nash Literary Agency, to offer literary representation to an unpublished romance author. The prize aims to discover fresh voices and provide a pathway to publication.

World Book Day executive director Fiona Hickley told The Bookseller that the charity’s new branding emphasises celebration and inclusivity. She said she wants children to feel invited to a party rather than lectured and is working to broaden the charity’s appeal.

In an interview, the founders of independent publisher Swift Press discuss how they built a reputation for publishing high‑calibre fiction and non‑fiction. They credit their success to championing distinctive voices and remaining nimble in a crowded market.

Literary Hub warns that US congressional Republicans have introduced HR 7661, the “Stop Sexualization of Children Act”, which would allow government agencies to remove any materials deemed “sexually oriented” from schools and libraries. Critics say the bill’s vague language targets LGBTQ content and drag storytimes, threatening children’s right to read and encouraging censorship.

Good e‑Reader reports that Rakuten Kobo has released firmware version 4.45.23640 for its Libra Colour, Clara BW and Clara Colour e‑readers. The update adds behind‑the‑scenes maintenance, automatic update support, improved certification updates and new translations; users also note larger default fonts, though some bugs, such as issues with Kobo Remote, remain.

Books+Publishing reports that poet Evelyn Araluen won the 2026 Victorian Prize for Literature and the Indigenous Writing prize for her collection **The Rot**. Other winners include *Fierceland* (fiction), *Find Me at the Jaffa Gate* (non‑fiction), *Super* (drama), *KONTRA* (poetry), *This Stays Between Us* (young adult), *Once I Was a Giant* (children’s), *The Kookaburra* (unpublished manuscript) and *Discipline* (People’s Choice), with judges praising Araluen’s bold and politically uncompromising work.

In Publishers Weekly’s “Writers Talking Writers” column, Michael Pollan says Henry David Thoreau taught him to write clearly about people’s connection to the land, while Elizabeth Kolbert praises Rachel Carson’s ability to combine scientific insight with activism. Both authors stress the importance of vivid language in making environmental issues urgent and personal.

Publishers Weekly spotlights the graphic novel **Mama Came Callin’** by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Camilla Sucre, in which a biracial woman returns home to learn that her aunt suspects a serial killer lurks in their family tree. The story follows her investigation into long‑buried secrets and explores identity and belonging.

Self‑Publishing & Independent Publishing News

ALLi’s news summary notes that social platform Mastodon has introduced features to attract creators, including curated servers, audio and image samples, and a “follow via email” function, while Snapchat is testing a creator‑subscription model that would allow audiences to pay for exclusive content. The piece also observes that France and the UK are considering higher minimum ages for social‑media use, which could affect young authors and readers.

Academic & Scholarly Publishing

Quill & Quire reports that historian Timothy Brook, known for his work on China, has been appointed chair of the 2026 Cundill History Prize jury. The Cundill Prize, one of the world’s richest history awards, is open for submissions until 22 March; last year’s winner was Lyndal Roper.

Paywalled announcements from Quill & Quire list a series of rights deals involving authors such as Meagan Mahoney and Rick Campanelli and report personnel changes at Penguin Random House Canada. The headlines signal continued activity in Canadian publishing despite details being behind a subscription wall.

The Scholarly Kitchen reports that PIDfest 2026 will be held in Leiden from 27–29 October. Organisers are soliciting proposals until 22 March for sessions on how persistent identifiers like ORCID can strengthen research integrity, demonstrate value and overcome adoption challenges; the festival aims to build community around open and trustworthy scholarship.

In Publishing Perspectives, Vivat CEO Yuliya Orlova writes that Ukrainian authors on the front lines are redefining war literature by documenting their experiences without romanticising battle. She argues that authentic narratives are needed to record reality and that the definitive novel of the conflict has yet to be written.

Audiobook News

The Audio Publishers Association has launched a Hall of Fame and announced its first inductees: George Guidall, Hillary Huber, January LaVoy, Robin Miles and Simon Vance. The celebrated narrators will be honoured at the 31st Audie Awards on 2 March; committee chair Dan Zitt said the Hall recognises pioneers whose artistry and vision helped build the audiobook industry.

The Guardian’s audiobook review praises **Things in Nature Merely Grow**, Yiyun Li’s memoir about losing both her sons to suicide, for its calm narration and radical acceptance of grief. Narrator Suzanne Toren delivers a sensitive performance that underscores resilience and the human capacity to endure unimaginable pain.

Notable Book News & Book Reviews

In The Guardian, Rahul Bhattacharya’s novel **Railsong** is hailed as a deeply compassionate tale following Charu Chitol from 1960s Bihar to Mumbai. The reviewer notes the book’s lyrical depiction of railway life, independence and aspiration, and its interplay between personal dreams and public change.

Claire Thomas’s novel **On Not Climbing Mountains** follows a grieving woman on a train through Switzerland, weaving vignettes about Alpine history and literature. The Guardian critic says its meticulous details and Sebald‑like intertexts reward patience but the slow, fragmented narrative may frustrate some readers.

Reviewing Gavin Francis’s **The Unfragile Mind**, The Guardian notes that the author divides different mental‑health conditions into short chapters, offering whistle‑stop histories that lack depth. While his case studies are engaging, the reviewer finds his general advice clichéd and argues the book fails to deliver the promised re‑evaluation of mental illness.

In an interview with The Bookseller, chef and author Nadiya Hussain reveals that publishing a cookbook focused on Islamic cuisine led to pushback from broadcasters and brands; she says institutions like the BBC suddenly “didn’t find me palatable.” Hussain, who also split with her literary agent, criticises the industry’s discomfort with Muslim identity.

