Daily Book News

Rights and deals dominated the week: Sarah Barley’s new imprint at S&S scored bestsellers and publishers fought over hot titles from Chad Harbach to Emiko Jean. Sharjah launched a technology track that leaves Western publishers dithering, while Pearson bragged about AI-driven profits but warned of incoming backlash. Elsewhere, editors mourned Ann Godoff, Indian ministers threatened legal action against platforms that stiff news creators, and podcasters in Saudi Arabia raced for prize money. Eco‑friendly academic publishers cut carbon, Guardian critics dived into woodlands and Cleopatra, and LitHub tallied best‑reviewed fiction, nonfiction and book covers.

Veteran editor Sarah Barley has set up Sarah Barley Books under Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers; its first two novels have already hit bestseller lists. Barley plans just two or three titles a year, maintaining an editorial eye honed over decades while giving authors her own imprint’s stamp.

In this week’s rights frenzy, Little, Brown scooped Chad Harbach’s novel *The Brightness*, Park Row pre-empted Erica Bauermeister’s *Jayne*, and Podium inked a five‑book thriller deal with Real Housewives star Heather Gay. The roundup also notes Faber & Faber and Viking snapping up debut novels, showing that publishers are betting big on literary and commercial fiction across multiple formats.

At Winter Institute 2026, panels urged independent booksellers to harness their collective power amid political headwinds and censorship threats, while attendees celebrated community and activism. Organisers announced that the 2027 Institute will move from Pittsburgh to Minneapolis, promising more solidarity in the Midwest.

Kim Behzadi, founder of Read It & Eat Bookshop, described opening a food‑focused bookstore and subscription service and the joys of pairing cookbooks with community events. She said pandemic‑era pop‑ups gave way to a permanent space where workshops and tastings keep readers hungry for more.

Publishers Weekly revealed how translator Scotia Gilroy and a team of editors brought Agnieszka Szpila’s folkloric novel *Hexes of the Deadwood Forest* to English‑speaking readers. The behind‑the‑scenes piece credits collaborative translation and design work for retaining the book’s wicked humour and feminist magic.

Publishing Perspectives’ rights bulletin showcased sales for books such as Greta Olsson’s thriller *Esther, the Butcher* and Mona Tougaard’s picture book *When Grandma Danced in the Rain*, with translations sold across Europe and Asia. Agents touted these deals as evidence that the forthcoming London Book Fair will be brisk for international rights trading.

The New Publishing Standard reported that Sharjah’s new “Disrupt” technology track attracted 94 submissions from 17 countries, with AI‑powered marketing tools dominating. Observers noted that the Middle East is racing ahead in publishing technology while Western firms hesitate, with finalists to be announced at the Sharjah Publishers Conference.

Pearson said sales rose 4 percent to £3.6 billion and profit up 6 percent, crediting its AI‑powered learning tools for steady growth while appointing Sky executive Simon Robson as CFO. CEO Omar Abbosh warned that backlash against educational technology could slow momentum, even as the company announced a buy‑back and higher dividend.

Frontlist honoured Ann Godoff, who died aged 76, recalling her role in founding Penguin Press and editing landmark works at Simon & Schuster and Random House. Colleagues praised her mentorship and sharp instincts, noting that she nurtured generations of editors and authors.

India’s communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told digital platforms to fairly share revenue with news publishers and hinted at legal action if they resist. He called for compensation structures that protect creators’ intellectual property and pointed to international examples where governments forced platforms to pay for journalism.

Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand opened applications for two scholarships covering travel and registration for conferences in Canberra and Auckland, with applications closing on 19 February and interviews scheduled for late February. The initiative aims to foster professional development by funding booksellers to attend key industry gatherings.

In a guest post for The Scholarly Kitchen, Liz Martin detailed how IOP Publishing reduced its carbon footprint 36 percent since 2020 by moving into an eco‑friendly headquarters, adopting digital‑first workflows and overhauling supply chains. She urged other academic publishers to embed sustainability into operations rather than treating it as a marketing slogan.

On the Self‑Publishing Advice podcast, Dan Holloway reported that AI voice company ElevenLabs has created an end‑to‑end platform for indie authors to produce, distribute and sell audiobooks. He also noted that Audible’s new “Read and Listen” feature blurs the line between ebooks and audiobooks, raising questions about royalties and reader expectations.

The New Publishing Standard highlighted Saudi Arabia’s SAJJEL 2 literary podcast competition, which offers SAR 90,000 and professional production support while training creators in audio and video. With 59 percent of adults listening to podcasts weekly and the country’s market projected to soar to $2.56 billion by 2030, the contest shows how the MENA region is rapidly professionalising its audio economy.

Publishers Weekly’s bestseller commentary notes that speculative novel *The Astral Library* and cozy tale *Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter* shot up the charts, while Rachel Griffin’s YA fantasy *The Sun and the Starmaker* continues its streak. The list shows readers embracing escapist narratives and whimsical titles as winter ends.

Publishing Perspectives reported the 2026 European Union Prize for Literature shortlist, featuring 13 authors including Tiia Kangas of Finland and Lora Popova of Bulgaria; organisers hailed the prize for spotlighting debut voices across borders. The European and International Booksellers Federation president said the award helps promote reading culture and cross‑cultural understanding.

Rachel Aspden praised Luke Barley’s history of Britain’s woodlands for showing how forests both shaped and were shaped by the people living among them. The book combines ecology, folklore and social history, painting a rich picture of the nation’s leafy past.

In The Guardian’s monthly column, writers and readers rave about books like Claire Baglin’s workplace satire *On the Clock* and Francis Spufford’s latest, sharing recommendations that range from memoir to speculative fiction. The piece celebrates eclectic taste and the joy of passing on a favourite read.

Novelist Saara El‑Arifi interrogates the myths surrounding Cleopatra, challenging misogynistic depictions of her as a seductress and instead presenting her as a scholar and strategist. She argues that modern historical fiction must unpick centuries of racist and sexist caricature to let powerful women speak for themselves.

In a Q&A, novelist Ben Markovits recalls dismissing any book about people falling in love, then confesses that age and experience have softened his stance. He reminisces about childhood reading habits and now values the complexity of romantic narratives.

The Guardian’s children’s books column highlights picture books that teach desert planting, follow an adventurous potato and celebrate feminist fantasy alongside novels about climate activism. It’s a reminder that even the youngest readers get a mix of whimsy and empowerment.

Literary Hub’s survey of February’s top fiction celebrates Lauren Groff’s *Brawler* and Tayari Jones’s *Kin* as standout titles, alongside Cristina Rivera Garza’s hybrid memoir *Autobiography of Cotton*. These books earned rave reviews for daring narratives and stylistic ambition.

On the nonfiction side, LitHub singles out Namwali Serpell’s critical study *On Morrison*, Gisèle Pelicot’s existential meditation *A Hymn to Life*, and Paul Fischer’s Hollywood history *The Last Kings of Hollywood*. The list shows critics rewarding works that blend intellectual rigor with personal voice.

Emily Temple rounds up February’s most eye‑catching book jackets, many of which employ bold reds and geometric motifs; standouts include Daniel Poppick’s surrealist cover for *The Copywriter* and Emily Nemens’s minimalist design for *Clutch*. Her gallery proves that strong cover art can be as daring as the stories within.

Tobias Carroll examines how novelist Nicholas Mosley grappled with his father Oswald Mosley’s fascist legacy through fiction, celebrating his anti‑authoritarian heroes and moral ambiguity. The essay suggests Mosley’s work is newly resonant in a time of resurgent extremism.

Books+Publishing’s chart update notes that Jessica Lette’s comedic manifesto *The Sisterhood Rules* entered the Australian top 10 alongside domestic thrillers and romance favourites. The list reflects readers’ appetite for feel‑good stories and strong‑willed heroines.

Another Books+Publishing round‑up spotlights titles grabbing press coverage, including Tayari Jones’s *Kin*, Stephen Fishbach’s survival memoir *Escape!*, Olivier Norek’s crime novel *The Winter Warriors* and Lally Katz’s provocative comedy *My Cursed Vagina*. The piece shows how varied genres are vying for attention on TV and radio.

The Irish Times reviewer praises Heather Aimee O’Neill’s debut *The Irish Goodbye* for its quiet portrayal of three sisters reunited with their Catholic mother after tragedy; the novel balances upper‑middle‑class paralysis with secrets, infidelity and unexpected pregnancies. It’s a layered snapshot of Long Island life that suggests unresolved guilt haunts even privileged families.

