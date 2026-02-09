When We Shot the Last Rhino

It’s sobering to think that while summer is celebrated in some parts of the world with music festivals, sporting tournaments, flower shows, fringe festivals, craft fairs, parties in the park, etc, people in other parts of the world are struggling to put nutritious food in their children’s bellies. And in yet other parts of the world, they are too busy firing missiles at each other. My poem, therefore, is sadly only about modern summer living in some parts of the world.