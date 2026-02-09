When We Shot the Last Rhino

.
A fabled hunter from Milan
or Mombasa or somewhere
raised his arms high
and screamed in bloody triumph.
.
A cameraman from Berlin
or Budapest or somewhere
caught it on film
and said it was a defining moment.
.
A clever artist from Canberra
or Cape Town or somewhere
preserved its skin
and claimed it was cutting-edge art.
.
An entrepreneur from Beijing
or Bangalore or somewhere
ground its horn
and sold it as a love potion.
.
A wealthy lady from Marseilles
or Manchester or somewhere
wept for its death
and said it was a beautiful creature.
.
A wannabe hunter from New York
or New Delhi or somewhere
marvelled at the shot
and hoped they’d show him killing the last lion.
.
First published in ‘For Rhino in a Shrinking World’
