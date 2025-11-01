.
I thought I’d play
the rapping game:
words in rhythm
(no chance of gain).
.
Shyness prevailed,
but undeterred,
I told my plight
of meanings blurred.
.
Then someone said,
“Your word’s divine.
Shall we partake?
Have you the time?”
.
I said, “Oh no!”
What did she mean?
I’m only here
for dreams I’ve seen.
.
I spoke of mist
on mountains high,
and told of bliss:
my lover’s sigh.
,
Then someone said,
“Hey man! You’re gay!
I’ll fcuking punch
your head, one day.”
.
I said. “Aw heck,
spit out, pray tell,
but first, my dear,
go learn to spell.”
.
I tried to speak
of mankind’s bane:
starvation in
a world of grain.
.
Then someone said,
“You must be black.
Don’t want you here,
so sod off back.”
.
I said, “Maybe,
you could be right,
but then again,
you’re talking sh!te.”
.
To raise a laff,
I rhymed in verse
of farty boys
and girlies worse.
.
Then someone said,
“Are you my son?
You walked away,
left deeds undone.”
.
I said, “Not me,
can’t be the one.
My Mam and Dad
are long since gone.”
.
I shouted out
my point of view,
exposed my soul,
(my backside too).
.
Then someone said,
“You can’t say that.
I’ll have you banned,
you’re such a prat.”
.
I said, “Oh no!
Not you as well?
Don’t like my words?
Then go to hell.”
