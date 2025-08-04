.
We gazed from Cardiff’s seafront
as the diamond radiance
of a million stars
glittered in summer’s midnight.
.
I spoke of my soul’s breech
by the songs of Bassey,
Jenkins
and the Jones’ boy,
.
of my tears’ cascade
at the majesty of Snowdon,
the Mumbles
and the hills of Abergavenny.
.
We stood in Celtic brotherhood
transfixed by moonlight’s
shimmering dance
with the living ocean.
.
I told of my senses’ thrill
at the rampage of JPR,
Jackson
and old Giggsy,
.
of my lifeblood’s surge
at the splendour of the valleys,
the mountains
and the sands of Aberystwyth.
.
I asked,
“Is that the Bristol Channel
or the Irish Sea?”
.
He snapped,
“Are you some sort
of a bloody Englishman?
