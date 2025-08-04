Baring My Celtic Soul

The Welsh One

By Michael James Treacy

.

We gazed from Cardiff’s seafront

as the diamond radiance

of a million stars

glittered in summer’s midnight.

.

I spoke of my soul’s breech

by the songs of Bassey,

Jenkins

and the Jones’ boy,

.

of my tears’ cascade

at the majesty of Snowdon,

the Mumbles

and the hills of Abergavenny.

.

We stood in Celtic brotherhood

transfixed by moonlight’s

shimmering dance

with the living ocean.

.

I told of my senses’ thrill

at the rampage of JPR,

Jackson

and old Giggsy,

.

of my lifeblood’s surge

at the splendour of the valleys,

the mountains

and the sands of Aberystwyth.

.

I asked,

Is that the Bristol Channel

or the Irish Sea?”

.

He snapped,

Are you some sort

of a bloody Englishman?

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Lives Well Lived

They Overcame

She Loved Me Not

The glint in her eye was too risky

21st Century Song of Summer

peeps a-scoffin' al fresco pies

In The Summertime

Aim for two point seven five

The World Has Missed You

A visit to the Isle of Wight

Nobody Else’s Girl

She day 'ave enny otha bugga

Her Beautiful Smile

Her name was Meena

One Day in April

Shoeless garden frolics

Merlin

A carved wooden statue of Merlin stands in Carmarthen town centre. A mythical Celtic shaman, he was a constant in British folklore between the 5th and 15th centuries….

Bonnie Bethany

Life unfolded

Don’t Call On Me

. Cold winds blow through city streets as winter’s grip takes hold and grey souls in downbeat worlds retreat to lies untold. . Rain-lashed pavements now are bare,…

Christina

Gone Too Soon

About It All Again

Get The Digest!

Every Sunday morning, in your inbox. What's not to love?