Why do you write what you write?
Why do you read what you read? Well, isn’t the reason because it’s what interests you? What you like?
So you write what you like. Correct?
That said, do some writers chase the market? Agents and publishers say they want this genre or that genre because that’s what’s selling right now. Well, we all know that what you write today might not be what’s hot by the time your book is published (traditionally, of course) next year; as many know it’s at least a year out until a book is published once a publisher agrees to publish it.
I write what I want to write, and I don’t chase the market. My current publisher, once they agree to publish my manuscript, places it on their calendar a year out. Again, yes, this genre it hot and that one is not (at the moment), but books in ALL genres are still published each month and year-by-year. I like detective stories and historical fiction. There are plenty new ones published each month.
Yes, we’d all love that (elusive) big contract and make a lot of money and chasing the market is what some think they should do to make that happen. But, realistically, not many of us will. (Keep hope alive however, right and keep trying?). But I write for the exhilaration of seeing a finished work.
So write what you want.
Well, it’s been in discussion for years, but the man behind the curtain X’d (I guess you can’t say tweeted anymore?), that the American penny should be killed….
Over the river and through the woods To Grandmother’s house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh Through the wide and drifted snow. I…
We are back from a river cruise down the Danube from Budapest to Bucharest. Well, what did we see? We were amazed at the people who are beathing;…
As a kid, I watched Star Trek. Some things have come true. I remember at the market you had to push to open the door. On Star Trek,…
Donald Sutherland is gone. I saw him on stage at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles years ago in a play. What can one say? M*A*S*H etc……
Food, travel, books, movies, television shows, and on…and on… A family member of mine doesn’t like avocado. Won’t dip his chip into guacamole. YUM. A friend I dine…
Ciao. Getting ready for our two-week trip to Northern Italy. Northern Italy you say. What about the rest of Italy? Well, in due course. A friend of mine…
This is my first post on this forum, so I wanted to do something short and light. What types of distractions interrupt you when you’re hammering away at…